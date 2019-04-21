THE ROYALE Will Pack A Punch At Terrific New Theatre

The main event for Terrific New Theatre (TNT) this month is a boxing drama inspired by groundbreaking African-American sports legend Jack Johnson. "The Royale" is an electrifying adrenaline rush that packs an unforgettable punch as it takes you inside Jim Crow America, inside the ring, and inside the head of a remarkable prizefighter. The production runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from May 2-18, plus two Sunday matinees, although there is no performance Saturday, May 4.

Jay "The Sport" Jackson dreams of being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, not just the "Negro heavyweight champion." But it's 1905, and in the racially segregated world of boxing, his chances are as good as knocked out. When a crooked boxing promoter hatches a plan for "the fight of the century," Jay just might land a place in the ring with the reigning white heavyweight champion. Determined to prove he is equal to his white counterpart - in the ring and in life - "The Sport" knows that even if he wins the bout, the battle for acceptance won't end.

Written by Marco Ramirez and directed by Tawny Stephens, "The Royale" stars Robert Burgins, Kendall Johnson, Shronda Major, Alex Ungerman, and Kordell Wooten. Rounding out the creative team are stage manager Neal Hunter Hyde, set designer Stephen Fister and lighting designer Scott Littleton. Tam DeBolt is now in her third season as TNT's artistic director.

The production will perform Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. (except Saturday, May 4), and there will be Sunday matinees May 5 and 12 at 2:30 p.m.





