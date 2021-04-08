Student Blog: Broadway Songs To Finish Strong

Good news! We've made it to the end of the semester. Bad news: you're probably feeling a little burnt out. Whether you're trying to make it through a tough dance class or study for a final exam, this is the playlist to get you up and going!

Spotify link HERE!



Aint't Too Proud to Beg- Ain't Too Proud

The Room Where It Happens- Hamilton

We Go Together- Grease

Dance: Ten Looks: Three- A Chorus Line

One Normal Night- The Addams Family

Backstage Romance- Moulin Rouge

You Can't Stop the Beat- Hairspray

Tonight Belongs to You- The Prom

It's Time to Dance- The Prom

The Rum Tum Tugger- Cats

Jellicle Songs For Jellicle Cats- Cats

Raise You Up/Just Be- Kinky Boots

Shut Up and Raise Your Glass- Moulin Rouge

The Club- In The Heights

She Loves To Hear The Music- The Boy From Oz

Positive- Legally Blonde

Heat Wave- Holiday Inn

Steppin Out With My Baby- Holiday Inn

Shaking the Blues Away- Holiday Inn

Dancing Through Life- Wicked

Prologue- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

'Tain't Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do- Bullets Over Broadway

Turn It Off- Book of Mormon

Revolting Children- Matilda the Musical

The Waiter's Gallop- Hello, Dolly!

Dancing- Hello, Dolly!

Don't Break the Rules- Catch Me If You Can

Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag- Chicago

Rich Man's Frug- Sweet Charity

Big Spender- Sweet Charity

Blow Gabriel Blow- Anything Goes

Forget About the Boy- Thoroughly Modern Millie

Hot Patootie (Bless My Soul)- The Rocky Horror Picture Show

King of New York- Newsies

Carrying The Banner- Newsies

Revenge Party- Mean Girls

Bend and Snap- Legally Blonde

Someone In The Crowd- La La Land

Run and Tell That- Hairspray

Greased Lightnin'- Grease

Cell Block Tango- Chicago

Let's Be Bad- Smash

Be Our Guest- Beauty and the Beast

Don't Lose Ur Head- Six

Chip of My Shoulder- Legally Blonde