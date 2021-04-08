Student Blog: Broadway Songs To Finish Strong
Feeling burnt out? This is the playlist for you.
Good news! We've made it to the end of the semester. Bad news: you're probably feeling a little burnt out. Whether you're trying to make it through a tough dance class or study for a final exam, this is the playlist to get you up and going!
Spotify link HERE!
Aint't Too Proud to Beg- Ain't Too Proud
The Room Where It Happens- Hamilton
We Go Together- Grease
Dance: Ten Looks: Three- A Chorus Line
One Normal Night- The Addams Family
Backstage Romance- Moulin Rouge
You Can't Stop the Beat- Hairspray
Tonight Belongs to You- The Prom
It's Time to Dance- The Prom
The Rum Tum Tugger- Cats
Jellicle Songs For Jellicle Cats- Cats
Raise You Up/Just Be- Kinky Boots
Shut Up and Raise Your Glass- Moulin Rouge
The Club- In The Heights
She Loves To Hear The Music- The Boy From Oz
Positive- Legally Blonde
Heat Wave- Holiday Inn
Steppin Out With My Baby- Holiday Inn
Shaking the Blues Away- Holiday Inn
Dancing Through Life- Wicked
Prologue- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
'Tain't Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do- Bullets Over Broadway
Turn It Off- Book of Mormon
Revolting Children- Matilda the Musical
The Waiter's Gallop- Hello, Dolly!
Dancing- Hello, Dolly!
Don't Break the Rules- Catch Me If You Can
Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag- Chicago
Rich Man's Frug- Sweet Charity
Big Spender- Sweet Charity
Blow Gabriel Blow- Anything Goes
Forget About the Boy- Thoroughly Modern Millie
Hot Patootie (Bless My Soul)- The Rocky Horror Picture Show
King of New York- Newsies
Carrying The Banner- Newsies
Revenge Party- Mean Girls
Bend and Snap- Legally Blonde
Someone In The Crowd- La La Land
Run and Tell That- Hairspray
Greased Lightnin'- Grease
Cell Block Tango- Chicago
Let's Be Bad- Smash
Be Our Guest- Beauty and the Beast
Don't Lose Ur Head- Six
Chip of My Shoulder- Legally Blonde