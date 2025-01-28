Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS Announced At Virginia Samford Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Virginia Samford Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Assassins, running from February 6th through February 16th.

Directed by Michael Flowers, this bold and thought-provoking show will bring to life the infamous individuals who attempted, and in some cases succeeded, in assassinating American Presidents.

Assassins explores the complex, darkly comic motivations of those who sought to change the course of history through violence. With a stunning score by Stephen Sondheim, the show weaves together American history, politics, and the human psyche in a way that only Sondheim can-blending humor, tragedy, and social commentary in one unforgettable theatrical experience.

Featuring an ensemble cast, Assassins delves into the lives of notorious figures such as John Wilkes Booth, Lee Harvey Oswald, and others, capturing the desperate and often misguided yearning for fame, justice, and retribution. Through its hauntingly powerful music and lyrics, the production questions the American dream and the lengths to which some will go to claim their place in history.

"We are excited to bring this landmark musical to Birmingham," says Flowers. "Sondheim's work is unparalleled in its ability to make audiences think, laugh, and reflect. Assassins is an unapologetic and daring piece of theater that holds a mirror up to society, asking tough questions about ambition, violence, and identity."

Performances will run at the Virginia Samford Theatre from February 6th through February 16th, with evening shows on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30. Tickets are available for purchase online at Tickets to Assassins or by calling the box office at (205)251-1206.

Comments