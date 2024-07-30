Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Red Mountain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Under the direction of Valerie Accetta and choreography of Eric Jackson, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical transports audiences on a journey through the life and career of the legendary singer-songwriter.

Allison McCartan delivers a tour de force performance as Carole King, capturing her essence with remarkable accuracy. Blake West shines as Gerry Goffin, King's unfulfilled husband and business partner. Meggie Cansler and Madison Adams Hagler share undeniable chemistry as Cynthia Weil and Berry Man, while Saxon Murrell's portrayal of Don Kirshner is a scene-stealer.

King fans sang along to classic hits like "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and "One Fine Day." Other standout musical numbers include "On Broadway" and "The Locomotion," brought to life with energy and precision by the cast.

The set design evokes the various settings of King's life and career, from her childhood home in Brooklyn to recording studios and concert venues. Simple yet evocative elements create a sense of time and place, immersing the audience in the story.

Whether you're a lifelong Carole King fan or simply looking for a night of pure entertainment, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Red Mountain Theatre is a must-see. With its superb cast, stunning set design, and unforgettable music, this production is a triumph that leaves audiences humming along long after curtain call.

