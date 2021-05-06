MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD Will Stream From Theatre Tuscaloosa This Weekend

Theatre Tuscaloosa will stream Motherhood Out Loud this weekend.

The show is by Leslie Ayvazian, Brooke Berman, David Cale, Jessica Goldberg, Beth Henley, Lameece Issaq, Claire LaZebnik, Lisa Loomer, Michele Lowe, Marco Pennette, Theresa Rebeck, Luanne Rice, Annie Weisman and Cheryl L. West.

The production was conceived by Susan R. Rose & Joan Stein and directed by Dianna Brown Shaw.

This production will be presented as a live-streamed virtual performance on ShowTix4U.

Performances run Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 9 at 2:00 p.m.

When entrusting the subject of motherhood to such a dazzling collection of celebrated American writers, what results is a joyous, moving, hilarious, and altogether thrilling theatrical event. Utterly unpredictable, MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations.

Purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/47927.