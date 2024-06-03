MARY POPPINS Now Running at Red Mountain Theatre Through June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mary Poppins has returned to the Red Mountain Theatre Mainstage for a month-long run of the family-friendly musical. Audiences will thrill to the familiar songs from the 1964 Disney original film like "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Chim Chim Cher-ee," and of course "Supercalifragilisticexpialadocious," all brought to life by an accomplished cast. Coming into new perspective in the move to the stage is the story of the Banks Family, and how Mary helps heal their flawed relationships.

"There are few shows in the canon of musical theatre as "practically perfect" as Mary Poppins," said RMT Managing Director Jennifer Jaquess. "It's got humor, heart, amazing stage magic, and some pretty impressive tap dancing. We know families are going to respond to the energy of the show, but we hope you'll be also touched by the poignant story underneath."

Star Kristen B. Campbell is taking her second flight as Mary Poppins at RMT. "This family in the play is upside down. Mary Poppins comes not only to turn it right side up, but to celebrate the upside-down nature of it. That's what's so special to me about this character. She changes things through love."

Red Mountain Theatre has gathered a truly talented cast and creative team for the show. Audiences will recognize actor Morgan Smith (playing mother Winifred Banks) from her award-winning work Off-Broadway, roles in Veep, Coach, Messiah, 9-1-1, and Boardwalk Empire among others on television, and a four year turn as "The Wendy's Girl" in commercial work. Making his RMT debut is Alex Hayden Miller (Bert), who brings his virtuoso tap talent to (literally) new heights in the show. The spectacular dance numbers were directed by New York City-based choreographer Sara Brians, who has won national and international acclaim for her choreography. The cast is rounded out by familiar faces from the Birmingham Theatre community like Amy E. Johnson, Caleb Clarke, and Chelsea Reynolds.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is sponsored by Gail & Jeffrey Bayer, Gail & Rex Geveden, Ronne & Donald Hess, The Huisking Foundation, Jean & John Oliver, Amy & Danny McKinney, Dianne & Carlo Joseph, and Susan & Hugh Thomas. Performances run May 31 through June 30. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be a Sensory-Friendly performance of the show at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. Sign Language Interpretation and Audio Descriptions will be available at the Saturday, June 8 performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at redmountaintheatre.org. Tickets start at $49. The show is recommended for all ages. For more information on the show, click here.

