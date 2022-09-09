DREAMGIRLS Comes to the Red Mountain Theatre Next Year

Dreamgirls is headed to the Red Mountain Theatre next year!

Root for the young singing trio from Chicago at the center of Dreamgirls, as they go from hopefuls to superstars. Infused by the spirit of Motown and the R&B legends of the 1960s and 70s, the story follows the Dreamettes - the talented but demanding, Effie, the beautiful Deena and eager, romantic Lorrell --through their meteoric rise under the demanding manager Curtis Taylor.

As their careers take off, egos are bruised, tempers flare and hearts are broken in the pursuit of stardom. With music inspired by groups like The Supremes and The Shirelles, Dreamgirls is a love letter to American R&B music, and the artists that made their mark on history.

Performances run February 3-19, 2023.