Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Birmingham Performing Arts Organizations Join Together for BIRMINGHAM ARTS DRIVE-IN

Article Pixel Jul. 21, 2020  

Multiple Birmingham performing arts organizations are coming together on July 30 and July 31 for the first-ever Birmingham Arts Drive-In, according to Bham Now.

The organizations include The Alabama Ballet, Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Alys Stephens Center, Red Mountain Theatre and Opera Birmingham.

The show will take place in the parking lot of 16th Street and University Boulevard on UAB's campus, with patrons remaining in their cars for the duration of the performances.

As the event shared on Facebook, "As Birmingham performing arts organizations, we hold dear the important role the arts play in our lives. The arts connect us, nourish our hearts and minds, transform us and create community."

Read the full story HERE.


Related Articles View More Birmingham Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Megan Hilty Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • Yarmouth Drive-in On Cape Cod Will Stream Red Sox Opening Game
  • The Yarmouth Drive-in On Cape Cod Announces Two New Shows For The Drive-On Concert Series
  • Lowell Folk Festival Goes Virtual This Weekend With Special Online Programming