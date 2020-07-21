Birmingham Performing Arts Organizations Join Together for BIRMINGHAM ARTS DRIVE-IN

Multiple Birmingham performing arts organizations are coming together on July 30 and July 31 for the first-ever Birmingham Arts Drive-In, according to Bham Now.

The organizations include The Alabama Ballet, Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Alys Stephens Center, Red Mountain Theatre and Opera Birmingham.

The show will take place in the parking lot of 16th Street and University Boulevard on UAB's campus, with patrons remaining in their cars for the duration of the performances.

As the event shared on Facebook, "As Birmingham performing arts organizations, we hold dear the important role the arts play in our lives. The arts connect us, nourish our hearts and minds, transform us and create community."

