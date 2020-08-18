Birmingham Area AMC Theatres Begin to Reopen
AMC Theatres are beginning to reopen across the country and the Birmingham area is included, according to Bham Now.
The local AMC Theatres reopening include:
- AMC Dine-In Vestavia Hills: August 20
- AMC Patton Creek: August 20
- AMC Summit 16: August 27
- AMC Classic Lee Branch 15: August 27
- AMC Classic Cullman: August 27
August 20 also marks AMC Theatres' 100-year anniversary. To celebrate, the theatre is offering a "Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices" deal, where patrons can purchase a ticket for 15 cents.
As patrons return to the theatre, social regulations will be enforced including mandatory mask wearing, reduced capacity, and more.
