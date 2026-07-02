BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL to Open at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

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Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present Broadway hit, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The production will run on the Festival Stage July 16 – Aug. 16, directed and choreographed by Deidre Goodwin.

Beautiful celebrates the life and music of Carole Klein — a Brooklyn girl with a piano, a dream, and a sound all her own — and her journey to become the world-renowned singer-songwriter known as Carole King. From writing chart-toppers for music's biggest stars to becoming one herself, Carole King's rise to fame was as powerful as the music she created. Bursting with timeless hits, including “You've Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman,” “It's Too Late,” “The Locomotion,” “On Broadway,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” and more, this high-energy musical celebration takes audiences from the songwriting rooms of the Brill Building to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Playing the legendary songwriter is Julia Bogdanoff as Carole King. This production marks Bogdanoff's ASF debut but her fifth time in a production of Beautiful and her second time playing King. She has also been seen as Jenna in Waitress and in productions of Swing! and White Christmas.

Playing King's longtime musical collaborators Barry Man and Cynthia Weil are Matt Dengler and Sarah Goeke, respectively. They are joined by Elliott Andrews as Carole's husband, Gerry Goffin; Toni diBuono as Carole's mother Genie; and Dan Fenaughty as music producer Don Kirshner.

Additional ensemble includes DevinRé Adams, Berlin Lee Charles, John Harmon Cooper, Sade Crosby, Lauren Dattis, Colin Denehy, Cameron Edris, Kayla Goins, Cynthia Kauffman, Kate Day Magocsi, Christopher McCrewell, Myles McHale, Alexandria Reese, Amber Mariah Talley, Frederick Webb Jr., and Soraiah Williams.

Joining Goodwin on the production team are music director Dr. Joel Jones, scenic designer Seth Howard, Costume Designer Dustin Cross, assistant Costume Designer Alex Rockey, lighting designer Ethan Steimel, assistant lighting designer Essie Claire Winston, sound designer Christopher Kriz, automation programmer Jeff Baldwin, stage manager Emilee Buchheit, assistant stage manager Delaney Clare Dunster, and production assistant Wryn Harrington.

Beautiful is recommended for ages twelve and older. Ticket prices start at $27. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (Monday – Saturday, doors open at 12:00 p.m.), or purchase online. Evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m.; matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.

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