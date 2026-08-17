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ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) to Open at Clague Playhouse

Fred Sternfield will direct Patrick Hamilton's Victorian thriller, running September 11–October 4.

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ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) to Open at Clague Playhouse

Clague Playhouse will present Patrick Hamilton's Angel Street (Gaslight) from September 11 through October 4, 2026.

Directed by Fred Sternfield, the Victorian thriller centers on Bella Manningham, who has begun to question her own sanity as increasingly strange events unfold inside her home. Objects disappear, the family dog is injured, and Bella hears footsteps coming from the locked and supposedly uninhabited floor above her.

Her husband, Jack Manningham, appears convinced that the incidents are evidence of his wife's deteriorating mental state. However, when Inspector Rough arrives to speak with Bella while she is alone one evening, questions about what is really happening in the Manningham household begin to emerge. As secrets are uncovered, Bella discovers that insanity may be far from the greatest danger she faces.

The cast features Corey Knick as Mr. Jack Manningham, Lindsay Pier as Mrs. Bella Manningham, Barbara Howitt as Elizabeth, Caitlin Hathaway-Morgan as Nancy, Cecil Eastman as Inspector Rough, Jon Fancher as Policeman #1 and Michael Strama as Policeman #2. Ines Joris understudies Elizabeth, while Brooke Hamilton understudies Bella and Nancy.

Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Clague Playhouse will also offer post-show talkbacks with Sternfield and members of the cast following the September 19, September 27 and October 3 performances.

Angel Street (Gaslight) runs September 11–October 4, 2026, at Clague Playhouse. Tickets are available through the box office at 440-331-0403 or online at Clague Playhouse Tickets.

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