Special Offer: A Chicken and A Gay Exorcism? BOCKING REFUSES TO BEHAVE in Baltimore
Check Out the Special Offer Below
A chicken named Danalana Parmesana. A gay exorcism. Two kids who said the wrong thing at school. Welcome to Bocking, the unapologetically provocative comedy opening Baltimore Center Stage's boldest season yet—and it's absolutely not for the faint of heart.Snatch Up Them Tickets!
The premise spirals fast: two children repeat something they overheard at home at school, their parents get summoned to the principal's office, a preacher arrives to perform an exorcism, and a mysterious poultry character named Danalana Parmesana enters the fray. From there, everything dissolves into gloriously absurd chaos. This is a comedy that doesn't pull punches—explicit language, sexual themes, irreverent humor, and jaw-dropping moments are all part of the ride.
Bocking is decidedly adults-only. Leave the kids at home and prepare for something you won't see anywhere else.
The cast is exceptional: Kalen Allen, Sis Thee Doll, Rebecca L. Hargrove, Adrienne C. Moore, Blake Morris, Christopher Sears, and Lance Coadie Williams bring this audacious world to life at Baltimore Center Stage, Maryland's State Theater.
This production kicks off a 2026/27 season built for risk-takers—one filled with world premieres, fearless storytelling, and artists who challenge and inspire. At Baltimore Center Stage, theater sparks conversation, broadens perspectives, and reflects the creativity and character of Baltimore.
Trust Us, Subscribe! and come back again and again for bold, captivating experiences you won't find anywhere else.
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Bocking
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