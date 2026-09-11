TITUS / MEAT LOAF to Bring Shakespeare-Rock Mashup to Baltimore Theatre Project

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Motte & Bailey, prod. will present the fourth and final installment of Hannah Fogler's acclaimed Shakespeare / Music series: Titus / Meat Loaf. A combination of Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus and music from Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman's 'Bat Out of Hell' albums, Titus / Meat Loaf is a high-octane, gothic rock revenge finale that will leave you shocked, awed, and possibly more than a little bloody.

Part campy horror, part intense rock concert, Titus / Meat Loaf is the most ambitious project Motte & Bailey has tackled to date. Along with Shakespeare's bloodiest text and rock and roll's most outrageous and demanding musical masterpiece, you can expect to see demonic Furies, loss of life and limb, stadium concert style lights, an absurd amount of stage blood, and revenge that burns so hot it comes from Hell itself.

For true thrill-seekers, the production features premium Splash Zone seating in 'The Pit.' Brave patrons with enough moxie to withstand the in-your-face campy horror up close can sit in the first few rows and experience the shredding guitars, operatic drama, and dark comedy while also getting drenched in blood. Those who purchase Splash Zone seats will receive a complimentary white t-shirt—specifically meant to serve as a wearable canvas for the copious amount of stage blood guaranteed to fly.

Ending this four-part experiment with Titus and Meat Loaf is the ultimate climax. It's loud, it's bloody, it's completely melodramatic, and it's unapologetically rock 'n' roll. If you've ever wanted to hear a choir of doomed Romans belt out an anthem this show is for you. And if you want to experience all of that while you get soaked in stage blood, be sure to snag that VIP Splash Zone ticket and sit in The Pit.

Titus / Meat Loaf stars Lance Bankerd, Siobhan Beckett, Amy Bell, Greg Bell, Mars Bell, Emily Classen, Philip Doccolo, Gabriel Duque, TJ Flem, Hannah Fogler, J Purnell Hargrove, Bobby Harris, Stephen Hoppe, Jess Miller, Jessica Preactor, Gray Sheridan, Gage Wright, and Vexara with Live Band support by Motte & Bailey's house band.

This show is not suitable for patrons under the age of 15. But if you've got a horror-kid, this is right up their alley, so who are we to say you can't bring Junior? However, no one under the age of 13 can be seated in The Pit and no minors in The Pit without a responsible adult to sit with them.

Performances will take place at The Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W Preston St, Baltimore, MD 21201, on October 2, 3, 4, 9, and 10, with a special additional performance at Boordy Vineyards in Hydes, MD on October 8. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $40 for VIP Splash Zone, and $20 for Students, Teachers, and Artists, and can be purchased online.

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