Video: Ryan McCartan Performs 'Maria' in WEST SIDE STORY at the Washington National Opera

All new video has been released of Ryan McCartan performing "Maria" in Washington National Opera's production of West Side Story. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, McCartan and Shereen Pimentel will lead the cast of this upcoming production at the Lyric Baltimore on May 8, 9, 10; and at the Music Center at Strathmore, May 14, 15.

Check out the video!

West Side Story will be conducted by Bernstein protégé Marin Alsop (May 8, 9, 15) and Grammy Award-nominated conductor James Lowe (May 10 and 14).

In the leading roles, Tony will be played by Ryan McCartan, whose star turns on Broadway include Hans in Disney's Frozen, Fiyero in the long-running Wicked, and most recently Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby. Shereen Pimentel will perform the role of Maria—a role she performed both in the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story, earning an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, and last season in Houston Grand Opera's production.

West Side Story reimagines Romeo and Juliet as mid-century New York City residents who navigate between their love and their neighborhood’s ethnic rivalries. The work was created in 1956, the year WNO was established. The production will get the big orchestra treatment that only an opera company can deliver, with Robbins’ original choreography, and will be conducted by Bernstein protégé Marin Alsop and James Lowe.

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