Maryland Opera Names New Leadership Team, Unveils 2026/2027 Season
The company will present Romberg's operetta, two new chamber operas, and Verdi's classic at multiple Maryland venues.
Maryland Opera has announced an expanded leadership team along with its 2026/2027 performance season.
Maryland Opera President Judith Waranch and Artistic Director James Harp have announced three key additions to the company's leadership team: Douglas Brandt Byerly as Company Manager, Michael Pistorio as Marketing & Digital Media Consultant, and Jasmine Lachaé Mays-Robinson as Grants Specialist.
The company's 2026/2027 season will launch multiple new productions and debuts. In November the season opens with Romberg's operetta The Student Prince, followed by the annual Sounds of the Season Concert at Boordy Vineyards and a second performance at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in December. In March, New Voices in Opera returns with two new operas: A Way Forward by composer Laura Jobin-Acosta and ¡Chicanísima! by composer and librettist Carla Lucero, led by New Voice Program Director Jarrod Lee. The season closes in April 2027 with a new production of Verdi's classic La Traviata at the Church of the Redeemer.
Key Details
WHAT? Maryland Opera Announces Expanded Leadership and 2026/2027 Season
WHEN? November 2026-April 2027
WHERE? Multiple locations: Church of the Redeemer, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Boordy Vineyards
TICKETS/INFORMATION? Visit MarylandOpera.org
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