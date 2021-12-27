Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; Cumberland's RING OF FIRE Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Baltimore:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danny Durr - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 29%

Laurie Newton / Mallory Shear - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 16%

Jordan Lowe - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 11%

Timoth David Copney - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 11%

Megan Kiley - GODSPELL - Authentic Community Theatre 7%

Samantha Williams - ELF THE MUSICAL - Authentic Community Theatre 6%

Rachel Miller and James Hunnicutt - 42 STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 5%

Mark Minnick - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Rachel Miller - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 4%

Mark Minnick - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Melissa Fortson - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE - Artisitic Synergy of Baltimore at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 2%

James Hunnicutt - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Clark - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 20%

Stephanie Hyder - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 14%

Britney Soto - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 13%

Robin Shaner - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 10%

Sarah Walsh - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theatre Co. 10%

Amy Atha-Nicholls - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 8%

Deana Fisher Brill - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 7%

Lizzie Jaspan - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 7%

Maggie Flanigan - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theater Company 7%

Janine Sunday - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Toby's Dinner Theatre 3%

Maggie Flanigan - THE MOST MASSIVE WOMAN WINS - Strand Theater Company 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Danny Durr - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 30%

Scott Ruble - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 15%

Matthew Bannister - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 14%

Diane Smith - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 9%

Michelle Harmon Bruno - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 7%

Marc Stephens - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Arena Players 6%

S. Lee Lewis - SPITFIRE GRILL - Showcase on Main 5%

Mark Minnick - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatrer 4%

Mark Minnick - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Melissa Fortson - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE - Artisitic Synergy of Baltimore at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 3%

Lauren Spencer-Harris - LEGALLY BLONDE - Suburban Players 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

Sam Little - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 27%

Tracie M. Jiggetts - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 13%

Noah Silas - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 13%

Miguel Rivera - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Authentic Community 10%

Erin Riley - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 6%

Jennifer Cooper - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 6%

Erin Riley - TWELFTH NIGHT - Wyrd Sisters Shakespeare Society 6%

Linda Chambers - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 5%

Elizabeth Ung - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 5%

Paul Diem and Genevieve de Mahy - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Single Carrot Theatre 4%

Emilie Holmstock - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theater Company 4%

Matthew R. Wilson - THE ADVENTURES OF PERICLES - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Erin Riley - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 22%

Elizabeth Ung - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 18%

Wes Bedsworth - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 14%

Emilie Holmstock - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theater Company 13%

Sydney Pope - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 12%

Erin Riley - TWELFTH NIGHT - Wyrd Sisters Shakespeare Society 12%

Timoth David Copney - ELLIE - Baltimore Playwrights Festival 9%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Theresa Olson - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 26%

Glenn Ricci - DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theatre Co 24%

Wes Bedsworth - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 18%

Meredith Garner - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 12%

Adam Savage - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 10%

Steven Krigel - TAKE IT CHEESY - Single Carrot Theatre 7%

Glenn Ricci - THE MOST MASSIVE WOMAN WINS - Strand Theater Company 4%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 33%

Lindsey McCormick - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 17%

TJ Lukacsina - DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theatre Co 15%

Tyrell Stanley - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 11%

Allan Sean Weeks - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 9%

David A. Hopkins - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 8%

G. Maurice (Moe) Conn, III - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 4%

David A. Hopkins - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Toby's Dinner Theatre 3%

Best Musical

RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 32%

HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 20%

KILL MOVE PARADISE - Arena Players 10%

SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 9%

42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 8%

ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 8%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 6%

SPITFIRE GRILL - Showcase on Main 4%

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE - Artisitic Synergy of Baltimore at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 3%

Best Performer In A Musical

Montria Walker - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 12%

Adam Marino - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 10%

Jeremy Trammelle - ELF - Authentic Community Theatre 8%

Alexandra Shephard - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 8%

Jenn Dickey - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 7%

Matthew Glen Clark - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 7%

Hope Wolford - ELF - Authentic Community Theatre 6%

Timoth David Copney - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 6%

Lindsey Litka - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 5%

Mallorie Stern - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 5%

Temple Lloyd Roberts - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 4%

Cheryl Campo - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 3%

Matt Trulli - 42 STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 3%

Allie Tamburello - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Justin Calhoun - GODSPELL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

James Downing - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 2%

Christy Lewis - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Showcase on Main 2%

Melissa Foy Bronson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 2%

Kevin Sockwell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 1%

Matthew Trulli - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 1%

Hannah Elliot - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 1%

Jeffrey Shankle - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 1%

Darby McLaughlin - SPITFIRE GRILL - Showcase on Main 1%

Brian Singer - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Zipporah Brown - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 16%

Kristine Bainbridge - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Authentic Community Theatre 13%

Alexandra Shephard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre 12%

Kwame Shaka Opare - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 11%

Seth Thompson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 9%

Adam Marino - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 6%

Matthew Shea - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Single Carrot Theatre 5%

Sean Besecker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 5%

Valerie Lewis - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 5%

Mary Rogers - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 3%

Ted Burke - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 3%

Ryan Harris - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 3%

Samantha McEwen Deininger - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 3%

Susan K. Liberati - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 3%

Jose Guzman - THE ADVENTURES OF PERICLES - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Sam Deininger - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 0%

Carey Bibb - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 0%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Noah Silas - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 23%

O'Malley Steuerman - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 19%

Valerie Lewis - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 9%

Acacia Danielsson - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theater Company 8%

Sydney Lo - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 8%

Emily Gilson - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 7%

Mary Rogers - THE COLONIAL PLAYERS OF ANNAPOLIS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 7%

Ryan Harris - THE COLONIAL PLAYERS OF ANNAPOLIS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 5%

Ruth Diaz - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 5%

Samantha McEwen Deininger - THE COLONIAL PLAYERS OF ANNAPOLIS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 4%

Erin Klarner - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 2%

Carey Bibb - THE COLONIAL PLAYERS OF ANNAPOLIS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 1%

Louis Williams III - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 1%

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 29%

RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 19%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Authentic Community Theatre 15%

SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 10%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 9%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 7%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Single Carrot Theatre 7%

THE ADVENTURES OF PERICLES - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 5%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 21%

HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 15%

RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 14%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 9%

SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 9%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 8%

42nd STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 6%

SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 5%

ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Single Carrot Theatre 4%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 3%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 36%

Heaather McFadden - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 20%

Richard Atha-Nicholls - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 12%

Bruce Kapplin - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 10%

Diane Smith and Evan Margolis - 42nd STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 9%

David A. Hopkins - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAY'S - Toby's Dinner Theatre 7%

Maurice "Moe" Conn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 5%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Knapp - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 34%

Shanika Freeman - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Producitons 29%

John Pantazis - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 22%

David Cooper - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 14%

Best Streaming Play

TWELFTH NIGHT - Wyrd Sisters Shakespeare Society 25%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 21%

VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 17%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 16%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theater Company 14%

MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mikayla Dodge - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 17%

Ryan Perry - ELF - Authentic Community Theatre 13%

Liz Weber - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 11%

Kai B. White - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 9%

Hayden S. Kline - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 8%

Bryan Jeffrey - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 8%

Brian Lyons-Burke - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 7%

Shane Lynn - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 6%

Cheryl Campo - 42nd STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 5%

DeCarlo Raspberry - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Shankle - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Rachel Miller - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 4%

Lizzie Jaspan - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 2%

Matthew Byrd - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kimberli Rowley - A MIDSUMEMR NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 34%

Sam Little - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 29%

Jacob Reese - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 22%

Bailey Hovermale - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Emma Hooks - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 38%

Betse Lyons - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 21%

Emily Karol - TWELFTH NIGHT - Wyrd Sisters Shakespeare Society 21%

Steve Lee - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 19%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

DO IT NOW! - Fells Point Corner Theatre/Baltimore Playwrights Festival 57%

CHESS - Third Wall 43%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

BLOOD COUNTESS - Strand Theater Company 19%

BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA - Strand Theater Company 15%

WIT - Fells Point Corner Theatre 15%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 13%

VARIATIONS ON HOLIDAYS - Rapid Lemon Productions 10%

BROWN SUGAR BAKE OFF - Two Strikes Theater Collectve 8%

ASIAN WOMEN'S VOICES THEATER FESTIVAL - Asian Pasifika Arts Collective and Strand Theater Company 8%

DEAD AND BREATHING - Rapid Lemon Productions 7%

A DOLLS HOUSE PT 2 - FPCT 5%