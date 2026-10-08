JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Open at CCBC Dundalk

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Dundalk Community Theatre, in residence at Community College of Baltimore County, presents 'Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville,' music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett, book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, Oct. 30 – Nov. 8. Performances will be held at the Alvin and Mary Lloyd College Center, John E. Ravekes Theatre at CCBC Dundalk, 7200 Sollers Point Road.

'Escape to Margaritaville' is a feel-good musical featuring Jimmy Buffett's iconic hits, including 'Cheeseburger in Paradise,' 'Fins,' 'Volcano,' and the classic 'Margaritaville.' Set at a laid-back island resort, this sunny story follows Tully, a carefree singer-bartender, and Rachel, a driven tourist, as a week of fun in the sun turns into a journey of love, laughter, and self-discovery. With its irresistible mix of comedy, romance, and tropical tunes, this upbeat show is the ultimate island getaway—where the sun is hot, the drinks are cold, and it's always 5 o'clock somewhere!

A cash bar will be open for audience members to enjoy a margarita before and during the performance.

Dundalk Community Theatre's production of 'Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville' is directed by Albert J. Boeren with set, lighting, sound design and technical direction by Marc W. Smith. Unissa Cruse is the choreographer, and costumes are by Eva Grove. Music director is Jarrett Rettman, with Alex Benzion as stage manager and Amy Vickers as properties manager.

Performance Times

8 p.m., Oct. 30, and Nov. 6, 7

2 p.m., Oct. 31

3 p.m., Nov. 1, 8

Ticket prices are $25 (adults), $23 (seniors), $18 (student/child) and free for CCBC students with current ID. Tickets can be purchased at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787), online at ccbctickets.com or at the door one hour prior to the performances.

'Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville' is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Broadway Licensing (broadwaylicensing.com).

Learn more about the arts at CCBC at ccbcmd.edu/arts.

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