Happenstance Theater to Stage PLAYDATE | COVEN EDITION in March 2026

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Happenstance Theater will present PLAYDATE: COVEN EDITION at Prince George’s Publick Playhouse in Hyattsville, Maryland. The performances are part of the company’s 20th anniversary programming and will feature newly devised work created during a one-week residency.

The project brings together a group of performers from the Washington, D.C. and Maryland theatre community, along with one artist from Atlanta. The ensemble will create an evening of original vignettes and scenes inspired by themes of passages, oceans, and play.

The cast includes Carolyn Cook, Gwen Grastorf, Alyssa Keegan, Jennifer Knight, Sabrina Mandell, Amber Mayberry, Kristin Putchinski, ERIKA ROSE, and Tia Shearer.

The performance will run approximately 75 minutes.

Ticketing Information

PLAYDATE: COVEN EDITION will be performed at Prince George’s Publick Playhouse (5445 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD) on Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $25, with discounted tickets available for students and seniors at $20. Tickets can be purchased by calling 301-277-1710.