A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS Comes to MET

Maryland Ensemble Theatre has announced the world premier production of Sarah Shulman’s original family dramedy, A Very Jewish Christmas. This heartwarming and hilarious holiday production centers on a Jewish-Catholic family as they navigate the tensions and surprises that arise during their Hanukkah and Christmas celebrations. Amid the backdrop of their traditional holiday gatherings, the family faces challenges that put their bond to the test like never before. With brisket, wine, whiskey, and plenty of cookies to go around, audiences are invited into this quirky family’s home for a story full of love, heartbreak, and hope.

From Playwright Sarah Shulman: “The key themes of this play are love and tradition. Whether the love is familial, romantic, or platonic each character has something they need to say but for whatever reasons they can't. It is through their traditions that they can express themselves while they search for the right words. These traditions were so meaningful to include in the play as they all stem from my family's celebrations and our unique love languages.”

The production is directed by Sache Satta and supported by Co-Managing Director (Production & Operations) and Ensemble Member Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Production Stage Manager and Ensemble Member Olivia Pietanza, Assistant Stage Manager Amelia Rampersad, and Technical Director and Ensemble Member Cody James. The design team includes MET Ensemble Members David DiFalco (Set Design), Tom Majarov (Sound Design), Tabetha White (Costume Design), and Lori Boyd (Props Design). Rounding out the design team are Issac DeMarchi (Lighting Design), and Jenny Male (Intimacy Consultant).

The cast features MET Ensemble members Laura Stark, Mallorie Stern, Matt Harris, Eric Jones, Willem Rogers, Jack Evans and AJ George-Wright. They are joined by Taylor Rieland, Tim Seltzer, and Michelle Norris.

From Director Sache Satta: “Throughout the play characters work on crossword and jigsaw puzzles - an apt metaphor for a story about finding the right words and putting pieces together. Puzzles can make us feel victorious when we make progress and make us consider giving up when stumped. A Very Jewish Christmas has feel-good moments and laughs, as well as difficult conversations and daunting challenges. But the characters are sympathetic (and often very funny) even when they aren’t behaving well, and Sarah sprinkles holiday magic at just the right moments to make the play sparkle.”

Showtimes & Tickets

A Very Jewish Christmas opens on Friday, November 22, and runs through Sunday, December 22. Preview night is on Thursday, November 21, with tickets priced at $15. Performances are at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. The show runs approximately 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission. ASL interpretation is available Friday, December 6. Audio description services can be arranged through the box office.

Tickets range in price from $15 to $36, with discounts for students, seniors, and military. Pay What You Will tickets, starting at $7, are available for each performance while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m., Fridays 12 - 4 p.m.and one hour before performances.

