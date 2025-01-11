Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Mama Alto - MAMA ALTO: TRANSCENDENT - Melbourne Recital Centre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley Wallen - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Morgan Large - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Paul Warwick Griffin - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Baddorek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Clocktower, Moonee Ponds
Best Ensemble
LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ella Cooke and Bec Price - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Paul Christ - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre
Best Musical
LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Best New Play Or Musical
LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Best Performer In A Musical
Kate Sisley - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Best Performer In A Play
Sally McLean - ONLY CHILD - Chapel off Chapel
Best Play
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Clocktower, Moonee Ponds
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Morgan Large - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bec Price - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Georgia McGivern - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Clocktower, Moonee Ponds
Favorite Local Theatre
Chapel off Chapel
