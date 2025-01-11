Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Mama Alto - MAMA ALTO: TRANSCENDENT - Melbourne Recital Centre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Wallen - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Morgan Large - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Paul Warwick Griffin - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Baddorek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Clocktower, Moonee Ponds



Best Ensemble

LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ella Cooke and Bec Price - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Paul Christ - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre



Best Musical

LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival



Best New Play Or Musical

LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival



Best Performer In A Musical

Kate Sisley - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival



Best Performer In A Play

Sally McLean - ONLY CHILD - Chapel off Chapel



Best Play

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Clocktower, Moonee Ponds



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Morgan Large - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bec Price - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Georgia McGivern - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Clocktower, Moonee Ponds



Favorite Local Theatre

Chapel off Chapel

Comments BillySmedley on 1/11/2025



Comments