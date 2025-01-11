News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 11, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards! 

LATEST NEWS

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards
Melbourne Opera Will Perform DIE MEISTERSINGER VON NUMBERG
Victoria’s Pride 2025 Unveils Lineup For Melbourne’s Best Free Summer Street Party
WHOOP DEE DOO REVUE Returns to Melbourne This Month

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Mama Alto - MAMA ALTO: TRANSCENDENT - Melbourne Recital Centre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley Wallen - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Morgan Large - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Paul Warwick Griffin - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Baddorek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Clocktower, Moonee Ponds

Best Ensemble
LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ella Cooke and Bec Price - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Paul Christ - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre

Best Musical
LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival

Best New Play Or Musical
LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival

Best Performer In A Musical
Kate Sisley - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival

Best Performer In A Play
Sally McLean - ONLY CHILD - Chapel off Chapel

Best Play
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Clocktower, Moonee Ponds

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Morgan Large - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bec Price - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Georgia McGivern - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Clocktower, Moonee Ponds

Favorite Local Theatre
Chapel off Chapel


Comments

BillySmedley on 1/11/2025
These are the Sydney results. Do we have the Melbourne ones available somewhere?


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos