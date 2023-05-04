UNDERNEATH MS ARCHER Comes to Melbourne Next Month

Performances run 21 June - 16 July.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
INTERVIEW: Guest Writer Hums Engineer Interviews Tyran Parke, Artistic Director of the Aus Photo 2 INTERVIEW: Guest Writer Hums Engineer Interviews Tyran Parke, Artistic Director of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival
SHAKE RATTLE 'N' ROLL The Happy Days Tour Returns at the Athenaeum Theatre Photo 3 SHAKE RATTLE 'N' ROLL The Happy Days Tour Returns at the Athenaeum Theatre
Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian Strin Photo 4 Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS

UNDERNEATH MS ARCHER Comes to Melbourne Next Month

A dynamite time travel comedy is set to rock Melbourne from June 21 in the unmistakable shape and form of two of Australia's funniest actors, Louise Siversen and Peter Houghton. Underneath Ms Archer slams a 21st century woman face to face with a medieval man in a culture war that takes no prisoners.

Fresh off the back of the success of their work on MTC's Green Room Award nominated Heartbreak Choir by the late and great Aiden Fennessy, Siversen and Houghton have got the band back together and created a show for the ages, playing with ideas of cancellation, reconciling one's past, and the confusions and quandaries of life right now. The pair's long history of collaboration began in 1998, and they launched into Underneath Ms Archer in 2019 as a response to the internet echo chamber.

"We've never shied away from the tough stuff," says Siversen, "In this show we plan on running into it headfirst. Our play is an offering, an opportunity to confront, wrestle with, and illuminate difficult subjects."

"Every age has its unquestioned certainties," says Houghton. "Five hundred years from now almost everything we think and believe will seem ridiculous. But some ideas prevail and make sense in every age. What are they? How do we find the balance between conservation and progress? How do we even talk about it?"

The show digs hard into the question: can we come back from a mistake? On a long haul flight, flight attendant Kelly Archer does something that she can't undo - and the internet has a field day. The story plays with concepts of the Magna Carta, cancellation, and compromise. All this - wound tightly into a comedy about how being stuck with family can sometimes suck.

"It's comic. It's mythic. It's psychological. It's spiritual. It's emotional," says Houghton. "You'll feel good when you hit the street after. It's that favourite song that makes you cry. That thing in the back of your brain that knows there's something bigger going on."

"It's that feeling that we're all in this together... whatever this is," adds Siversen.

Houghton has been nominated for a Green Room Award for his direction on last year's Heartbreak Choir, has directed or performed in more than twenty productions for MTC, and has won Green Room Awards for Best Actor, Best Director and Best New Australian Play.

Siversen was nominated for a Silver Logie for her compelling work as Judge Glenda de Bono in Janus. Her career spans generations - to some she's best known for her portrayal of Lou Kelly in Prisoner Cell Block H, and to others for her more recent comic recurring character Miss Looby in House Husbands. Her comedic work on Melbourne's stages is legendary.

The rest of the incredibly talented creative team have been similarly recognised for excellence, with sound design and composition by J. David Franzke, lighting design by Bronwyn Pringle, dramaturgy by Dr Chris Mead, costume design by Karine Larché, and set design by Sophie Woodward and Jacob Battista.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

Melbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYS Photo
Melbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYS

Comedian Judith Lucy takes the stage in Samuel Beckett's absurdist masterpiece Happy Days, opening on Friday 5 May at Southbank Theatre.

UNDERNEATH MS ARCHER Comes to Melbourne Next Month Photo
UNDERNEATH MS ARCHER Comes to Melbourne Next Month

A dynamite time travel comedy is set to rock Melbourne from June 21 in the unmistakable shape and form of two of Australia’s funniest actors, Louise Siversen and Peter Houghton. Underneath Ms Archer slams a 21st century woman face to face with a medieval man in a culture war that takes no prisoners.   

Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May Photo
Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May

Funny man Sammy J is back on tour, in one huge musical comedy sketch show, starring all your favourite characters from his hit TV Show.

THE WRONG HORSE Comes to The MC Showroom, Level 1 Photo
THE WRONG HORSE Comes to The MC Showroom, Level 1

The Wrong Horse explores the world of small-time crime in Melbourne. Noddy and Big Ears (not their real names, obviously), stumble their way through life, stupidly and by chance. Bumbling criminals. Noddy's disability wins him good fortune and leads him to inadvertently make the wrong decisions.


More Hot Stories For You

Melbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYSMelbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYS
UNDERNEATH MS ARCHER Comes to Melbourne Next MonthUNDERNEATH MS ARCHER Comes to Melbourne Next Month
THE WRONG HORSE Comes to The MC Showroom, Level 1THE WRONG HORSE Comes to The MC Showroom, Level 1
The Melbourne Cabaret Festival Returns in JulyThe Melbourne Cabaret Festival Returns in July

Videos

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun Video
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Video
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy Video
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crocodiles by Vidya Rajan
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (5/24-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth
Arts Centre Melbourne (4/27-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driftwood The Musical
Chapel Off Chapel Theatre, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran VIC 3181 (5/03-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Essendon Champions | From Thurgood to Hird
Chapel off Chapel (4/26-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Eliza
Comedy Theatre (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Essendon Champions | From Thurgood to Hird
Chapel off Chapel (4/26-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shake Rattle 'N' Roll
Athenaeum Theatre (5/12-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jens Radda: Skank Sinatra
The Butterfly Club (5/29-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/13-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU