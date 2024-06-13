TodayTix '24 For $24' Digital Lottery Launches In Melbourne For Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TodayTix has announced the exclusive 24 Tickets for $24 digital Lottery for Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Melbourne. Each week, TodayTix will give the chance for 24 people at every performance to experience all the grandeur and spectacles of this brand new, reimagined production for the exceptional price of $24.

Beauty and the Beast's original creative team have reunited on this breathtaking musical featuring the spellbinding songs of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. Standouts including "Belle", "Gaston", "Human Again", and "Be Our Guest", ensure it continues to be a much-loved classic that will fill the hearts of a new generation.

The TodayTix digital Lottery for Beauty and the Beast is now open, and closes on Friday, June 21 at 1.00pm AEST. Winning entrants will have the chance to purchase up to two tickets to Beauty and the Beast at the exclusive price of $24 each. The Lottery will continue to run each week, opening every Saturday with the winners drawn the following Friday for the upcoming week's performances.

Vance, Ticketing Director for TodayTix Group Australia comments "We're thrilled to be partnering with Beauty and the Beast to facilitate the 24 tickets for $24 Lottery and provide the opportunity for those who may not be able to access world-class productions at this remarkable price. This timeless tale at Melbourne's regal Her Majesty's Theatre will be a memorable experience for audiences."

HOW TO ENTER:

● Download the official TodayTix app

● Enter the digital Lottery for a chance to win the ability to purchase up to two tickets to Beauty and the Beast at the exclusive price of $24.

● Participants who share across socials gain an additional entry to the Lottery.

● The Lottery opens every Saturday at 12:01am and closes the following Friday at 1:00pm AEST.

● Winners will be informed each Friday for that week's upcoming performances, with 24 tickets available per show.

● Winners will be notified via email, SMS and push notification, and will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through the TodayTix app before they are offered to another entrant.

With spectacular new sets, costume designs and state-of-the-art technology fused with this beloved, classic story, the timeless romance of Belle and her Beast will be brought to life on stage by a stellar Australian cast, starring Shubshri Kandiah as Belle, Brendan Xavier as Beast and Rohan Browne in the role of Lumiere. Jackson Head will step into the role of Gaston, Cogsworth will be played by Gareth Jacobs and Jayde Westaby will play Mrs Potts. Nick Cox joins as Le Fou and Rodney Dobson will play Belle's father, Maurice. The role of Babette will be played by Hayley Martin and Alana Tranter will play Madame.

Beauty and the Beast is produced in Australia by The Walt Disney Company and Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Thomas Schumacher, and Anne Quart.

For more information please visit www.beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au

For more information on the Beauty and the Beast $24 digital Lottery, visit TodayTix.com.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



