The Young Virtuosi Come To Sydney And Melbourne In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two phenomenal young prize-winning soloists, Jeonghwan Kim (piano) and Yeyeong Jenny Jin (violin), will delight Sydney and Melbourne audiences in November with The Young Virtuosi.

This concert brings together two virtuosic soloists of bright subtlety and emotional depth in a concert centred around one of the most beloved instrumental combinations in music.

Audiences can look forward to hearing one of the most celebrated instrumental combinations in music. The duo will set the stage alight in a night of mesmerising works by Bartok, Chopin and Tartin, along with the Australian Premiere of New Zealand composer Michael Norris ‘Waipounamu'.

The Young Virtuosi will tour across Aotearoa from 27 October through to 10 November, before heading to Sydney to Verbruggen Hall, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, on Saturday November 16 and to the Melbourne Recital Hall on Monday November 18.

The musicians were both 2023 winners of prestigious music competitions, the Michael Hill International Violin Competition (NZ) and the 50 year old Sydney International Piano Competition. They are the most prestigious and celebrated international competitions in the Southern Hemisphere.

2023 was a big year for both artists who toured all over the country to critical acclaim.

“The whirling and pounding rhythms of Bartok's The Chase – he had literally banged his fist down on the bass notes for the Drums and Pipes first piece in the set – had the Fazioli grand fizzing and sparkling”. Limelight 2023 (Jeonghwan Kim)

“Kim dazzled [the] Melbourne audience with a substantial program, amply demonstrating his versatile, prize-winning pianism”. The Age 2023

“Yeyeong Jenny Jin was first to play in the Mozart semifinals, gracefully and meticulously leading the ensemble in the composer's E flat quintet. She brought the same elegance to the Brahms concerto on Saturday night, making a spellbinding entrance after the APO and Litton's magisterial launch. While the finale delivered fire, Jin found her strength in the intimate and lyrical; even Joachim's cadenza registered as music from the heart rather than merely a virtuoso workout.” ~ William Dart, NZ Herald 12 June 2023

About the artists

Yeyeong Jenny Jin began her violin studies at the age of two in her hometown of Seoul, South Korea. At nine, she was admitted to The Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where she studied with the renowned pedagogue, Ida Kavafian. Jenny is currently enrolled at The Julliard School in New York City, studying with Itzhak Perlman and Li Lin. She plays on a violin by Domenico Montagnana, Venice c1735, which is on loan from Rare Violins In Consortium, Artists and Benefactors Collaborative.

Also from South Korea, pianist Jeonghwan Kim was the winner of a vast array of national competitions before moving to Berlin at eleven years of age, where he continued to earn extensive recognition. He has performed in some of the most prestigious concert halls around the globe, including the Berlin Philharmonic and the Sydney Opera House. Since 2017, Jeonghwan has been studying at the Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler in the class of Professor Konrad Maria Engel.The Young Virtuosi.

SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER, 7.30PM

Verbrugghen Hall, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Sydney

Tickets

MONDAY 18 NOVEMBER, 7PM

Primrose Potter Salon, Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne

Tickets

Comments