The United Ukrainian Ballet will arrive in Australia this October to perform SWAN LAKE

The United Ukrainian Ballet will arrive in Australia this October to perform the world's most loved ballet, SWAN LAKE. The company will perform seasons in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide.

The United Ukrainian Ballet brings together award-winning dancers from Ukraine's finest ballet houses including The National Opera of Ukraine, Kharkiv Opera Theatre and Odessa Opera and Ballet Theatre. Each member of the Company has their own story of how they escaped the devastating war in their homeland to reach safety and join the Company. Under the artistic direction of Igone de Jonge, former prima ballerina of the Dutch National Ballet, the Company have been living and rehearsing together since fleeing Ukraine.

From the first immortal bars of Tchaikovsky's score, SWAN LAKE beckons the audience to another world in this classic tale of good triumphing over evil. Be captivated by Prince Siegfried's love for the Swan Queen Odette, the unforgettable corps de ballet moving in magical unison, glimmering swans and spectacular ballroom scenes. This glorious tale, performed by such a remarkable company, inspires awe and wonder.

The United Ukrainian Ballet formed after Ukrainian dancers fled their homeland and is based in The Hague, Netherlands, at the former Royal Conservatoire building which was given to the Company to live and work in through the generous support of local business and the Netherlands government.

Ahead of their Australian tour of SWAN LAKE, the Company of over 50 are preparing for other ballet seasons to be performed at the Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam and the prestigious London Coliseum.

The United Ukrainian Ballet's production of SWAN LAKE is a unique opportunity to see a powerful and moving interpretation of one of the greatest romantic ballets of all time with a company of world-class artists united by the tragedy of war and hope for the future. This majestic production of SWAN LAKE promises to be the most emotional dance production of the year.

Of Russian and Ukrainian descent, Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky composed SWAN LAKE in 1875-76. During the Soviet era, the ballet's televising was often associated with political instability and upheaval. In more recent times its symbolism has become inextricably defined as a protest work by many Russians ardently opposed to the unlawful occupation of Ukraine.

This tour has been made possible through the generous support of a number of benefactors including the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague, Amare Cultural Precinct and SENF Partners. To support Ukrainian artists and aid in the future rebuilding of Ukraine's cultural heritage, a portion of each ticket sold on the Australian tour will be donated to The United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation.





THE UNITED UKRAINIAN BALLET - SWAN LAKE

Tickets on sale Monday 18 July at 10am

Ticket prices $79 to $199

Website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186237®id=31&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.swanlake.com.au%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

MELBOURNE - PLENARY, MCEC

Thursday 20 to Sunday 23 October

Bookings: Ticketmaster

SYDNEY - DARLING HARBOUR THEATRE, ICC

Friday 28 to Sunday 30 October

Bookings: Ticketek

ADELAIDE - ADELAIDE FESTIVAL THEATRE

Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 November

Bookings: Ticketek