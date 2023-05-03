THE WRONG HORSE Comes to The MC Showroom, Level 1

The Wrong Horse explores the world of small-time crime in Melbourne. Noddy and Big Ears (not their real names, obviously), stumble their way through life, stupidly and by chance. Bumbling criminals. Noddy's disability wins him good fortune and leads him to inadvertently make the wrong decisions. Big Ears is not the smartest bloke around town. Their final job, which on the surface appears to go well, leads them on a journey of comical and dramatic consequences. They are on the run from a criminal world that wants them whacked.

The Wrong Horse was first performed at Long Play as a playreading for development feedback, and again in 2022 as a more rehearsed playreading for La Mama's Spring Extras sessions, at La Mama Courthouse.

"This is a laugh-out-loud comedy, in a slightly slapstick, very colloquial and definitely tongue-in-cheek way....The style is Aussie colloquial - think Hopgood's 'And the Big Men Fly' or Williamson's 'Don's Party'" Fiona Anderson for Weekend Notes.

"I wanted to write a play that explored mateship and co-dependency" says MonStar, "Noddy and Big Ears really need each other, literally to survive. They have that kind of chemistry that can't be found in a laboratory, but they also have the collective IQ of a farm gate.":

Marty MonStar's work has been supported by La Mama Theatre, Cracked Actors Theatre and Long Play, and nominated for awards, including Best Comedic Writing for The Hang Up during the 2020 Cracked Actors Summer Reading Series. Marty also runs the monthly Ballarat Spoken Word and has two published books of poetry.

Don't miss the premiere season of The Wrong Horse at The MC Showroom in Prahran. Featuring: Darren Mort, Dom Phelan, Ian Rooney, Brigitte Jarvis, Graham Murray; with voices provided by Jacob Oberman. Directed by award-winning, Marion Arditti.

SEASON Wednesday 10th - Sunday 14th May, 2023

TIMES 10-13 May 7.30pm *8pm show on the 11th | 13-14 May 2pm

Q&A Q&A with cast and creatives following the Friday 12 May performance

VENUE The MC Showroom, Level 1, 48 Clifton Street, Prahran VIC. 3181

LENGTH 110 minutes (with interval)

TICKETS $35 Adult | $28 Concession | $26 Groups of 5 or more

BOOKINGS themcshowroom.com/whatson/the-wrong-horse

AUDIENCE recommended 15+