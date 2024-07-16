THE THREE LITTLE PIGS, AVENUE Q, and ONCE Are Headed to Melbourne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new commercial musical theatre company, AG Theatre, has launched with a mission to support new Melbourne talent, both on and off stage. The company’s premiere season includes new productions of The Three Little Pigs, Avenue Q and Once.

“Through our not-for-profit theatre company Theatrical, we have auditioned and interviewed over 1200 Melbourne performers and creatives. The untapped talent we discovered is part of what led me to create AG Theatre. We hope to bridge the gap between the smaller fringe shows and the nationally touring mainstage musicals, generating more opportunities for the vast amount of highly skilled and educated artists in Australia’s cultural capital,” says Andrew.

The company’s inaugural season will open with The Three Little Pigs on 19 December at the historic, 783-seat National Theatre Melbourne. The 50-minute children’s musical is written by Stiles & Drewe, the Olivier Award winning minds behind Mary Poppins, Honk! and Peter Pan - A Musical Adventure.

“We are thrilled that our 'very curly musical tail', The Three Little Pigs, is coming to Melbourne in an all-new, Australian production by AG Theatre. It was actually an Australian writer of folklore, Joseph Jacobs (1854-1916), who is credited with making the story popular, though it first appeared in print in the UK in a book, Nursery Rhymes of England, in 1886. The story has had a universal appeal to children for nearly 140 years,” says Anthony Drewe.

The Three Little Pigs delivers a charming and witty retelling of the classic tale, with an enchanting storyline and catchy, upbeat, and memorable songs.

“The adventure begins when Mother Pig feels the sty is getting a bit cramped and that it is time for her piglets to go out into the ‘pig wide world’. It is not long before the Big Bad Wolf is on their trail, and despite his protestations that he is "neither big, nor bad, but just a bit misunderstood” it is very clear that he has been watching Masterchef Australia and has a particular pork dish in mind,” says Anthony Drewe.

Tickets for The Three Little Pigs are on sale now via AG Theatre. Auditionswill take place in August 2024, and audition hopefuls can sign up to the open casting call via agtheatre.com.au.

AG Theatre will stage puppet-filled adults only comedy Avenue Q at The National Theatre Melbourne. Opening on 21 February 2025, Avenue Q will be directed by Pip Mushin (Midnight, The Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof, Evita). Pip worked with Andrew on Theatrical’s Dogfight in October last year, and has extensive experience as a director and actor in widely acclaimed productions for the stage and screen, dating back to a dynamite role as Wayne Burns in Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom movie (1992).

“Andrew has a great vision and passion. I couldn’t be more excited about working together as he launches AG Theatre as the bright, new player in the commercial theatre scene. The quality of these new shows will be something special,” says Pip. “I can’t wait to stage Avenue Q - a three-time Tony Award winner and an absolute crowd pleaser. It’s the perfect show for AG Theatre’s inaugural season.”

The laugh-out-loud musical follows a group of twenty-somethings seeking their purpose in big-city life. A recent college grad named Princeton moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighbourhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

Tickets to Avenue Q go on sale in September, via AG Theatre. Sign up to the waitlist to be among the first to snap up seats.

AG Theatre’s intimate production of the emotionally captivating musical, Once, will open in April 2025 at Chapel Off Chapel. The evocative and soulful production follows a Dublin street musician and a Czech immigrant whose shared love for music sparks a deep connection. With its uplifting story and beautiful score, Once has garnered Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards. Sign up to the waitlist to be the first to know about tickets.

AG Theatre leverages the success of Andrew Gyopar’s independent theatre company Theatrical, which has received widespread acclaim and sell-out shows for productions of crowd pleasing musicals such as The Sound of Music, Freaky Friday and The Boy From Oz. Theatrical will stage Legally Blonde The Musical at The National Theatre in July 2025.

AG Theatre is committed to producing high-quality, innovative and accessible musical theatre with adult tickets for The Three Little Pigs starting at $39. By bringing fresh and thought-provoking productions to the stage, the company aims to nurture local talent and provide audiences with unforgettable theatrical experiences.

Comments