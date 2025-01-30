Sydney Dance Company’s SOMOS Premieres in Melbourne Before Return to Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydney Dance Company’s 2025 program will launch with Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela’s Somos; a highly anticipated Melbourne premiere at the Arts Centre, 13 – 23 March, before a return season at Sydney Dance Company’s Neilson Studio, 27 March – 6 April.

Somos, translated as “we are” in Spanish, is a tender and powerful work, featuring a journey through evocative solos, intimate duets and trios - all imbued with a distinctly Spanish essence. Known for his distinctive emotive pairings, Bonachela’s work celebrates the strength and individuality of the dancers, while delving into the compelling dynamics between them.

Somos is the first time Bonachela created a work inspired by the cultural influences from his country of birth, Spain. For Bonachela, Somos is a work that honours his Spanish heritage and invites the audience into a world of passion, vulnerability and beauty. Bonachela was profoundly inspired by the filmmaking of Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, particularly his use of Latin music and his compelling portrayal of strong female characters. Drawing on this inspiration, Bonachela has created a soundtrack for Somos which features iconic Hispanic women artists.

The world premiere in Sydney, late 2023, was sold-out and extended with new shows due to overwhelming demand.

“In 2023 we witnessed the profound impact Somos had on audiences. It is a magnetic, vibrant and deeply moving work, which captivated Sydneysiders throughout an extended season. Partially created during our 2023 tour in Madrid, Somos draws on my Spanish heritage and the rich cultural influences of where we started to make the work. I’m excited to bring Somos to Melbourne for its highly anticipated debut, and I can’t wait to share this work with Sydney audiences once again." said Bonachela.

The mesmerising and sensual performance features set and costume design by Kelsey Lee, and lighting design by Damien Cooper.

Originally devised for the Sydney Dance Company Neilson Studio, the intimate space served as an incubator for artistic innovation. Performed in the round, the unique setting allowed Bonachela to redefine the traditional boundaries between the audience and the Company dancers, showcasing their extraordinary artistry and breathtaking physicality. So close, audiences can palpably feel the dancers’ emotion with each breath that they take.

Beloved by audiences, Somos will be enriched with both new music and new choreographic pieces when it returns to the stage this year.

The Melbourne premiere will mark a significant milestone for Sydney Dance Company, when new dancers Mathilda Ballantyne, Mali Comlekci, Sonrisa Hubbard, Eka Perunicic and Sam Winkler first perform with the ensemble.

In a Sydney season exclusive, Sydney Dance Company’s foyer space will once again transform into Bar Boca, a lively tapas bar for pre and post-show meals and drinks.

