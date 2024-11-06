Songs from the Canyon Returns to Australia's East Coast in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sell outs in 2022, 2023 and 2024, Songs From The Canyon returns for run of shows down the East Coast of Australia in April and May 2025. The tour kicks off at the Geelong Arts Centre on 24 April before heading to Anita’s Theatre (Thirroul), Twin Towns Theatre (Tweed Heads), the Palais Theatre (Melbourne), the State Theatre (Sydney), QPac (Brisbane), the Ulumbarra Theatre (Bendigo), the Civic Theatre (Newcastle) finishing up at the Caloundra Events Centre on 31 May.

Featuring a talented ensemble of musicians and vocalists, including Husky Gawenda, Dan Kelly, Charm of Finches, Hannah Cameron, Stephen Grady and Dan Challis, Songs From The Canyon will transport audiences back to the golden age of music where gorgeous melodies and stories came together in perfect harmony.

Songs From The Canyon pays homage to the influential artists of the 60s and 70s who called Laurel Canyon home. Our homegrown troubadours will bring the classic songs of Joni Mitchell, Crosby Stills & Nash, The Mamas & The Papas, The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Carole King and more to life with their mesmerising takes on California Dreaming, Mr Tambourine Man, God Only Knows, Everybody’s Talking, It's Too Late, Love the One You’re With and so many more.

Nestled in the Hollywood Hills of LA, Laurel Canyon was a haven for a diverse community of singers and musicians. Songwriters flocked to this secluded spot, just five minutes from the glitz of Hollywood, where a musical village flourished during a time marked by peace, love, and understanding — the counterculture of the Vietnam War. The likes of Neil Young, Carole King and Joni Mitchell gathered for all-night jam sessions, moving from house to house, creating, experimenting with harmonies, and forming new musical alliances. Songs From The Canyon celebrates this era's songs and cultural impact, emphasizing the enduring power of music to transcend time.

Husky Gawenda reflects on his involvement, saying, "Laurel Canyon was a wellspring of near-perfect songs and golden harmonies that still resonate today. Bringing this to life with Melbourne's best folk artists is like the fulfilment of a dream."

Dan Kelly added, “My role in Songs From The Canyon is to bring a bit of acid confusion, murk and dirt to proceedings. Plus let rip on a whole bunch of glorious harmonies with incredible singers in a full communal scenario. A dream job!”

The vision behind Songs From The Canyon belongs to artist manager Rick Chazan, who conceived the idea 17 years ago. Inspired by a magical moment at Brisbane's Troubadour, while listening to a cover of Crosby, Stills and Nash, Chazan envisioned a show that captures the beauty of harmonies in a seated venue. The show premiered at Chapel Off Chapel in 2022 and now performs at some of Australia’s most prestigious venues.

Tickets for Songs from the Canyon are on sale at 10.00am AEDT Thursday, 7 November from here.

Tour Dates

Thursday, 24 April 2025

Geelong Arts Centre, Geelong VIC



Saturday, 26 April 2025

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC



Sunday, 27 April 2025

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC



Thursday, 8 May 2025

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW



Friday, 9 May 2025

State Theatre, Sydney NSW



Saturday, 10 May 2025

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW



Thursday, 29 May 2025

Twin Towns Theatre, Tweed Heads NSW



Friday, 30 May 2025

QPAC, Brisbane QLD



Saturday, 31 May 2025

Events Centre, Caloundra QLD



