Sara Millican Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2025

Award-winning comedian and writer Sarah Millican has announced her all new Australian tour in 2025.

When Sarah Millican was a bairn, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs til she was 16!



Now? NOW she is loud, with good friends, a cracking rack and goose booing all over the shop.



In Late Bloomer, Sarah’s brand-new stand-up show, she explores how one became the other. Plus, lots of stuff about dinners and lady gardens. Come along, laugh at her, with her, beside her.

Sarah is one the UK’s and, in recent years, the world’s most well-loved touring comedians. Her most previous tour Bobby Dazzler was seen by over 355,000 people around the globe. A hard-working live performer Sarah has toured with six live shows since 2010, which in total, have been seen by in excess of 1.3 million people.

Away from her live work Sarah is known for hosting three series of her critically acclaimed BBC2 series The Sarah Millican Television Programme, for which she received two BAFTA nominations and is a familiar face on primetime shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance as well as Series 14 of Taskmaster.

Sarah is a Sunday Times bestselling author with her debut book, How To Be Champion, and in 2016 founded the Standard Issue podcast - a smart, funny magazine-style show made for women by women. In November 2019 she launched her own YouTube channel which has amassed 500,000 subscribers and over 90 million views.

Tour Dates

Canberra Royal Theatre Sunday 2 March

Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Tuesday 4 March

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Wednesday 5 March

Melbourne Hamer Hall Friday 7 March

Geelong Costa Hall Saturday 8 March

Perth Rac Arena Friday 14 March

Newcastle Entertainment Centre Monday 17 March

Sydney State Theatre Tuesday 18 March

Brisbane Convention Centre Sunday 23 March

