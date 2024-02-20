SPRING ROMANCE Comes to Musical Dumplings Feast

Spring Romance is a unique musical journey unravels a young lady's unexpected encounters on Chinese New Year, with a special design of innovative Guzheng music accompany, the performance incorporates physical theatre, movement and dance. This show is the second of a series of Cross Encounters' themed innovative cross-cultural drama shows. It's from a growing list of performances, from this pioneering theatre group. With a particular focus on art that addresses Asian-Australian contemporary physical theatre, Cross Encounters stands out as the first and only creative force of its kind in Australia.

Lead artist Olivia Wang has participated in various aspects of the performing arts, spanning stage, screen and music. She began as the first actor to perform Chinese-Australian cross-cultural physical theatre on stage, taking on lead roles in several productions. She made a successful debut of the themed innovative cross-cultural drama show series at Asian Australian Drama Music Festival in 2023.

Supported by the City of Yarra, Musical Dumplings Feast is an one-off day event with the feature of musical gathering with an entertaining selection of performances. In the last day of Chinese New Year, it aims to add a touch of celebration and cultural significance. With the hope of connecting people with varied cultural backgrounds, this event will be free to the community and public, with performance and snacks provided. Hear live performances in a picnic atmosphere. There will also be extra fun activities during the afternoon, which will incorporate a range of traditional Spring Festival elements.

The event provides a range of performances include traditional and contemporary music. By combing multiple theatre forms across different cultures and genres, Musical Dumplings Feast offers a sensatory and energizing experience for diverse audiences.

Cross Encounters is a NFP performing arts company dedicated to creating innovative cross- cultural performing arts productions. It is Melbourne's first and only fully accredited Chinese-Australian performing arts organisation. The team creates contemporary innovative intercultural theatre, stage and screen works, by using multiple art forms across different cultures. Besides being a professional performing arts show producer and performer, the group is also an active event presenter and organiser in Asian-Australian theatrical and live performance field. Their distinctive artworks have been acclaimed as exciting examples of independent theatre making, earning several awards and accolades for its unique artistic genre and exploration. Alongside the shows the company also supports emerging artists especially those from culturally diverse backgrounds. It has also served to foster intercultural understanding by creating opportunities for collaboration and performance, as well as cultural expression. Their performances and stories have attracted wide media attention, with a standout four reports by SBS.

Past awards: Nominated for the Melbourne Awards: Arts and Events Award 2023&2022; Nominated for Art Music Awards APRA AMCOS | AMC Work of the Year: Dramatic 2021&2022; The recipient of Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence in Arts 2021

Musical Dumplings Feast(MDF)

DATE: 24 Feb 2pm

VENUE: Smith Reserve Fitzroy, 3065

Event type: in person + live streaming at YouTube:@crossencountersperformingarts ; Xiaohongshu @X 戏界

Tickets:Free event