SAUNA BOY Comes To Melbourne

Dan Ireland-Reeves and Gavin Roach will present SAUNA BOY, real life stories from the gay sauna from someone who worked in one, at The Motley Bauhaus, Carlton, Melbourne from 25th January - 8th February 2025, Tuesday - Sunday 7:30pm.

Sauna Boy is a one man show, written and performed by Dan Ireland-Reeves. Dan works at the south-coast's most successful and infamous gay sauna. A place where men from all walks of life come to relax, socialise and most importantly... fuck. Join Dan as he navigates a hidden world of lust, friendship and unorthodox working relationships. From multi-award winning writer/performer, Dan Ireland-Reeves, comes a semi-autobiographical look behind the curtain of one of the worlds most secretive and seductive industries. Pulsing with frenetic energy and laced with sexual tension; Sauna Boy is guaranteed to touch you in more ways than one.

Dan Ireland-Reeves is based in the UK and trained at Birmingham School of Acting. He is an accomplished writer, performer, and theatre maker. His career has taken him across the globe, where he's performed and developed a wide range of original works; specialising in solo theatre and LGBTQ+ themes.

Sauna Boy premiered at The Motley Bauhaus in 2024 as part of Melbourne's Midsumma Festival and has been touring the international fringe circuit ever since. This critically-acclaimed production has enjoyed sold out performances in every city it's visited and won the Oscar Wilde Award for best writing at the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival 2024.

Sauna Boy runs at 70 minutes with no interval and contains strong language and adult themes.

