ROOTLESS COSMOPOLITANS Comes to Monstrous Theatre in May

Monstrous Theatre have announced the world premiere of celebrated Australian playwright Ron Elisha’s dangerous comedy ROOTLESS COSMOPOLITANS. It will be directed by Suzanne Heywood and performed at Chapel off Chapel from 15thMay - 2ndJune 2024.

This timely and thought-provoking black comedy explores the polarising power of social media, antisemitism, and the minefield of identity politics.

The play centres around esteemed artistic director Ira Brot, who in six short years has transformed a small, struggling theatre company into an international sensation. Ira has the world at his feet - money, influence, and creative freedom – but one little tweet threatens to derail his perfect life.

Add to this his Jewish convert wife, a vaguely antisemitic theatre company Chairperson and an ambitious assistant director waiting in the wings, and you have the ingredients for the oldest of all culture wars, played out on a Modern Stage. Ira must also deal with a complex relationship with his mother who, although long dead, is alive and kvetching inside his head.

Ron Elisha said “In recent times, the putatively progressive Jewish world has been turned upside down, leaving one clinging desperately to what used to be the ground underneath one’s feet. In such circumstances, one might be forgiven for uttering a ‘cri de coeur’. Mine is titled ‘Rootless Cosmopolitans’”.

Suzanne Heywood remarked that “Theatrehas the potential to act as a mirror to society and while we may not always like what we see, this function of theatre is more important now than ever. Robust debate seems to be stifled by the misconception that the expression of a different point of view creates an “unsafe space”. Comedy can be our secret weapon to shift this mindset. The laughter of recognition is a kick start to the process of courageous scrutiny.”

Anton Berezin, who will play the role of Ira Brot, is also a producer of the play: “I’m a first-generation Jewish refugee from the former Soviet Union and grandson of Holocaust survivors. My father and grandfather were both jailed as subversive ‘intellectuals’, so you could say I’m from a family of rootless cosmopolitans. Growing up, my family always used laughter to deal with life’s challenges. I think that’s why I adore Ron’s writing so very much. His humour is so wonderfully black and his characters so human and flawed.”

Rootless Cosmopolitans will go on sale at www.chapeloffchapel.com.au on Wednesday 28th February 2024.

For more information or to join the waitlist, visit www.monstroustheatre.com.au

Full cast will be announced in the coming weeks.