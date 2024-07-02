PRIDE AND PREJUDICE An Adaptation in Words and Music Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PRIDE AND PREJUDICE An Adaptation in Words and Music is a new theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s most famous work – Pride and Prejudice. The production will play a limited season starring Nadine Garner at Arts Centre Melbourne.

The enduring story of the romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy is presented in an intimate drawing-room setting, in much the same way that Jane herself first read the story aloud to the Austen family and their closest friends.

Film, television and stage icon, Nadine Garner brings to life Austen’s most famous manuscript with a sublime musical accompaniment. Weaving around Austen’s own words is Carl Davis' magical score from the much-loved BBC TV drama series of Pride and Prejudice, widely considered the most seminal television adaptation of the author’s work.

Two acclaimed musicians will be joining Nadine on stage to perform the highly regarded Carl Davis score. Violin accompaniment will be performed by internationally acclaimed violinist Madeleine Easton, the Australian musician who enthralled a televised audience of 400 million people with her solo performances at the coronation of King Charles III. And rising star of classical piano, Melbourne born Dan Le, has already enjoyed an international career spanning four continents.

Pride and Prejudice is arguably the greatest romance novel of the English language. More than 200 years after her death, Jane Austen’s work continues to resonate with every new generation. It is fitting that much loved Australian actor Nadine Garner will honour this legacy in a unique, but faithful production, promising captivating entertainment, humorous moments and some wonderful surprises.

Direction: Tyran Parke. Book Adaptation: Gill Hornby

Pride and Prejudice An Adaptation in Words and Music will be performed in the Fairfax Studio at Arts Centre Melbourne for a strictly limited season from 27th September 2024.

Comments