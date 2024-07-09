OLDER THAN I EVER INTENDED TO BE Comes to Melbourne This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scott Hollingsworth's new cabaret, Older Than I Ever Intended To Be will make its Melbourne premiere.

We all wake up one day, look in the mirror, and wonder… how the f*ck did I get this old? Just like Roxie Hart exclaimed in the musical Chicago, Scott Hollingsworth explores the twists and turns of being a performer, and suddenly realising, he is indeed older than he ever intended to be!

A veteran of musical theatre, with a career spanning Broadway and London's West End, Scott now finds himself an unwilling corporate conscript. With one foot on the stage and one shackled to an office desk, at 50 something he ponders… what the hell am I doing here?

How else would a seasoned song and dance man choose to share a retrospective of trying to live, love, learn, evolve, thrive and survive but ripping off musicals and spoofing show tunes!

A night of laughs and great singalong moments, as Scott tries to make sense of this crazy journey called life, and befriend the middle aged stranger that now greets him in the mirror.

With musical direction by David Butler, dramaturgy by cabaret queen Tash York, and featuring the onstage musical glam-drogyny of Peppy Smears… “The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be… SCOTTY!" Coming to the MC Showroom for 3 nights only!

