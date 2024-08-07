New Oscar Wilde Ballet by Christopher Wheeldon Premieres From the Australian Ballet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The remarkable world of a literary legend will come to the stage with The Australian Ballet’s world-premiere of Oscar©, a new full-length work from acclaimed choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

In a bold new commission for The Australian Ballet, Oscar© draws on the eventful life and unforgettable writings of the great Irish humourist Oscar Wilde. The eyes of the ballet world will be on the production’s world-premiere season at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre from 13 – 24 September, before taking to the stage at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House from 8 – 23 November. The 19 November performance at the Sydney Opera House will be streamed live to a worldwide audience.

Oscar© is Artistic Director David Hallberg’s first full-length commission for The Australian Ballet since his appointment in 2021. Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon has created the work on the Company, interweaving moments from Oscar Wilde’s life with the cherished stories and characters born from his imagination.

Oscar© marks Wheeldon’s third full-length collaboration with The Australian Ballet, following smash-hit Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland© and the award-winning musical An American in Paris. This bold new production exemplifies the Company’s key objective to develop new works with leading creatives that engage in today’s cultural conversations.

This innovative and poignant ballet promises to bring the wit, charm, and complexity of Wilde's world to the stage. Bringing to life the opulence and decadence of 1880s London society, Oscar© weaves the playwright’s personal experiences alongside the richly textured worlds and characters he imagined. Taking inspiration from two of Oscar Wilde’s beloved stories, The Nightingale and the Rose and The Picture of Dorian Gray, Christopher Wheeldon masterfully weaves Wilde’s real-life triumphs and trials through emotional and captivating choreography.

Raised in Dublin, Wilde took the glamorous social circles of London's elite by storm. His fame was at its height when he was convicted and sent to prison in 1895 in an early instance of the ‘celebrity trial’. He was an extraordinary genius, whose work continues to inspire and delight 130 years later. His life, stories and sparkling turn of phrase lay the groundwork for Wheeldon’s visionary ballet.

The Australian Ballet Artistic Director David Hallberg says, “There’s no denying that any full-length creation by Christopher Wheeldon is an immense artistic moment for the industry, and I’m thrilled that Wheeldon has selected The Australian Ballet to premiere this striking new work. This production will offer audiences a visually stunning and emotionally resonant journey into the world of one of history's most iconic literary figures. Oscar will be a treat for both ballet enthusiasts and admirers of Oscar Wilde's literary legacy.”

“The story of Oscar Wilde and his tales exemplifies the bold storytelling we aim for within this company, making this commission a one-of-a-kind coup for our repertoire,” Hallberg added.

Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon says, “To build the story of a seminal cultural figure from scratch – and through dance – is no mean feat, and I am honoured that The Australian Ballet will be the company to bring Oscar to the stage for the very first time.”

“Working with David Hallberg and The Australian Ballet’s artists and creative team has been an incredible experience. I look forward to seeing the production come to life in September and can’t wait to reveal our interpretation of this literary legend on the stage,” continued Wheeldon.

Wheeldon will be joined by his frequent creative collaborators, composer Joby Talbot and set and costume designer Jean-Marc Puissant.

Acclaimed film and ballet composer Joby Talbot (Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland©, Wonka) has composed a brand-new score for the production that will be debuted by Orchestra Victoria.

Olivier Award-winning set and costume designer Jean-Marc Puissant brings to life the richly textured worlds and characters that Wilde imagined, with costumes and sets meticulously created on-site at the Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre and The Australian Ballet’s Production Centre in Melbourne.

Christopher Wheeldon, OBE trained at The Royal Ballet School and began his dance career as a member of The Royal Ballet. In 1993 he joined New York City Ballet, where he began choreographing for the company, and in 2001 he was named NYCB’s first Resident Choreographer.

Since then, he has become one of the most highly sought-after choreographers in the world and has created works for some of the world’s major ballet companies including The Bolshoi Ballet, The Mariinsky Ballet and The Paris Opera Ballet. Among Wheeldon’s many awards are two Tony Awards, multiple London Critics’ Circle Awards, two Olivier Awards, and two of his productions have received the Benois de la Danse. In 2016, he was named an OBE and was made an Honorary Fellow of American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The Australian Ballet is thrilled to announce that audiences both in Australia and around the globe will have the opportunity to watch this highly anticipated new commission via a live broadcast from the iconic Sydney Opera House at 7.15pm AEDT on 19 November. This event is part of The Australian Ballet's 2024 Livestream Program, bringing the captivating story of Oscar Wilde's life and legacy to a worldwide audience. Tickets on sale now.

Briming with wit, scandal and imagination, Oscar© brings to life the story of an infamous dandy and will be a sensational addition to the Company’s repertoire.

Oscar© has been funded by the generous donors of The David Hallberg Fund.

Synopsis

Genius. Prisoner. Icon. Oscar Wilde has been a compelling figure throughout history. Adored for his writings yet vilified for his sexuality, Wilde remains ever present in the cultural zeitgeist. Meet the characters that inspired his fairytales and took him from bourgeois socialite to condemned prisoner with this groundbreaking new narrative ballet from Christopher Wheeldon.

Taking inspiration from two of Oscar Wilde’s stories, The Nightingale and the Rose and The Picture of Dorian Gray, Christopher Wheeldon masterfully weaves Wilde’s real-life triumphs and trials through the choreography.

Devoted father and husband, Oscar is cast into the world of the social elite as his writings and wit allow him entry into the exclusive circles of 19th-century aristocracy. As Oscar’s fame accelerates, his descent into the hedonistic underbelly of London’s nightlife takes hold, culminating in his downfall and ultimate criminal conviction. Oscar’s incarceration for crimes of “gross indecency” act as the backdrop, his gaol cell a stark real-life interruption within the writer’s vivid fairytales.

A fascinating story about one of the world’s most loved storytellers, Oscar© draws parallels between the artist and the art, discerning that both are intricately and eternally entwined, and demonstrating that great art has the capacity to live on beyond the artist.

CREDITS

Choreography Christopher Wheeldon

Composer Joby Talbot

Stage and costume design Jean-Marc Puissant

Lighting design Mark Henderson

Video design David Bergman

Sound design Ned Prevezer

MELBOURNE

13 – 24 September 2024

Regent Theatre

With Orchestra Victoria

SYDNEY

8 – 23 November 2024

Joan Sutherland Theatre

Sydney Opera House

With Opera Australia Orchestra

Comments