Maxim Vengerov Will Tour Australia This August

Grammy award winner Maxim Vengerov will tour Australia in celebration of his 50th Birthday this August.

Joined by one of Europe’s most iconic pianists Polina Osetinskaya, the master violinist will appear at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) on 5 August, Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on 7 August and Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall on 10 August 2024.

Classical music lovers are speedily securing their seats to Vengerov’s Hamer Hall recital via Arts Centre Melbourne, while Brisbane and Sydney recitals are selling fast via Sydney Opera House and QPAC.

Vengerov recently completed triumphant, sell-out concerts at New York’s Carnegie Hall and London’s Royal Albert Hall. His last tour of Australia in 2015 was a highly lauded, sold out success, so this return in recital is eagerly anticipated by audiences across the country.

The superstar string player’s 50th birthday program celebrates 42 years of public appearances with a program that will include demanding and exciting works by Ravel, Franck and Prokofiev as well as virtuosic encores.

Castiglione Arts and Culture is also proud to announce three exclusive masterclasses with the world-leading violinist. The Sydney Masterclass on 12 August will see partner with the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, while the Melbourne Masterclass on 8 August is presented in partnership with Melbourne Youth Orchestras. The Brisbane Masterclass on 6 August is presented with Griffith University. Tickets to all masterclasses are extremely limited, and tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Vengerov and Osetinskaya have performed together extensively, including to rapturous applause at Carnegie Hall. In the season 2023/2024 Polina Osetinskaya makes a number of her solo debuts at the Berlin Philharmonic, in London and in Laeiszhalle in Bach's concerts without a conductor. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Polina has repeatedly expressed her pacifist position. In this regard, her concerts in Russia were cancelled by the government. She has since toured the world extensively including to both North and South America.



Music lovers are invited to take part in this historic event, and witness true virtuosos live and in person at Australia’s greatest concert halls.

