Max Richter Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Max Richter’s fusion of classical technique and electronic technology - heard across genre-defining solo albums and countless scores for film, dance, art and fashion - has won him legions of fans around the world and blazed a trail for a generation of musicians.

The newly announced tour, marking the coming of age for the globally celebrated musician, will see Richter play across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Canada, Australia and Asia throughout 2024 and 2025, including shows at London’s legendary Royal Festival Hall, the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and the Sydney Opera House.

Tickets go on sale Thursday June 6 at 10am local time from www.tegdainty.com

Coinciding with the world tour Richter will release his 9th studio album ‘In A Landscape’ in September 2024. The new album marks a significant evolution in Richter’s musical journey, as he delves deeper into the themes of optimism and human emotion accompanied by an innovative exploration of electronic sounds and field recordings. It is a record about reconciling polarities, bringing together the electronic and the acoustic, the human and the natural world, the big questions of life and the quiet pleasures of living - a fleeting self-portrait of a musician in constant motion.

‘In A Landscape’ employs homogenous musical language to Richter’s seminal album ‘The Blue Notebooks’, with the two albums in a way bookending this significant chapter of Richter’s life and career. It is presented as an open conversation with the audience, asking them to consider the dualities in their own life, what personal stories come to mind while listening and, ultimately, serving as an invitation to imagination.

Max Richter says “For me, the music on the record is about connecting or reconciling polarities. The electronics with the acoustic instruments, the natural world with the human world, and the big ideas of life with the personal and intimate. This is a dynamic I started to explore in my 2004 record The Blue Notebooks, and the new project shares many of that album’s concerns; in a way this record is another look at the themes of the earlier work, but from the perspective of our world and our lives in 2024.”

One the most influential and acclaimed composers of his generation, Richter is known for his ability to seamlessly blend traditional orchestrations with modern electronic elements. With a career spanning decades, Richter’s impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. His unparalleled ability to translate profound human experiences into musical compositions has earned him a dedicated global following, with his catalogue amassing over three billion streams to date. Notably, his record-breaking album ‘SLEEP’ stands as one of the most streamed classical albums of all time.

Beyond his solo endeavors, Richter’s is a prolific collaborator who has worked with esteemed creatives and visionaries across multiple disciplines. From scoring Diorshows for Kim Jones to composing for ballets choreographed by Wayne McGregoror his contributions to the world of cinema and TV with directors Denis Villeneuve, Martin Scorsese, and Ari Folman, Richter’s versatility knows no bounds.

Richter is co-founder of Studio Richter Mahr alongside his partner, visual artist Yulia Mahr. Set in the English countryside in Oxfordshire, Max and Yulia built the multimedia production studio inside a former farmhouse and have powered it with cutting-edge solar and heat-pump technology. Located within 31 acres of woodland, the duo have a huge passion for using the land to farm and provide a sustainable working environment, serving as a space where both emerging and established creatives can come to develop their work.

Tour Dates

Tuesday February 11 - BRISBANE - QPAC Concert Hall

Saturday February 15 - SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House

Monday February 17 – MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall

Friday February 21 – ADELAIDE – Town Hall

Sunday February 23 – PERTH – Riverside Theatre

Comments