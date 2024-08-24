Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company to Present BLAK IN THE ROOM in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ILBIJERRI Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company will present their ground-breaking collaboration, Blak in the Room. Three new works written by the next generation of Blak storytellers will be staged at Southbank Theatre over two weeks, celebrating the richness and vitality of Blak theatre.

Tickets are on sale now. Performances will run from Wednesday 27th November through to Saturday 7th December.

This collaboration marks a significant moment in Australian theatre, bringing together the longest-established First Peoples theatre company in Australia with Melbourne Theatre Company to celebrate and centralise Blak storytelling led by Blak voices. The partnership aims to champion and ensure Blak Theatre continues its legacy and remains an integral and indisputable part of contemporary theatre.

Three new works have been created by emerging playwrights through ILBIJERRI's BlackWrights program. Led by Amy Sole, Creative Associate at ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, BlackWrights has supported the development of these writers, enabling them to bring their unique stories to the stage in a collection of new works.

The works presented as part of Blak in the Room will include Gunawarra Re-creation by Isobel Morphy-Walsh: a contemporary work based on Dhung Wurrung (Taungurung) stories passed down, sharing the strength of Blak women, their power to heal, and the continuation of Culture. Emu in the Sun by Phoebe Grainer: a story about overcoming darkness, reminding us of what we are really made of, and A Wake – A Woke Mob by Maurial Spearim: a Blak comedy that will have you laughing even after you're dead.

These works will be directed by three generations of highly acclaimed First Peoples theatre directors; Rachael Maza AM, Kamarra Bell-Wykes and Amy Sole.

ILBIJERRI's Creative Associate Amy Sole says “Blak in the Room has been a joy to develop in partnership with MTC. It is a staunch celebration of Blak theatre. Honouring those who have come before us by celebrating future voices and forms - these three emerging writers and their works embody that entirely.”

Melbourne Theatre Company's Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks says “Melbourne Theatre Company is honoured to collaborate with ILBIJERRI Theatre Company to stage and share these three exciting new works that put First Peoples voices and theatre-making practice front and centre, celebrating the richness and resilience of Blak storytelling.”

Blak in the Room will share with theatre audiences the visceral beauty of Blak forms from the longest continuing culture in the world. Celebrating contemporary form and Culture, the initiative is grounded in Blak ways of working with a deep, rigorous approach and understanding of storytelling that has been shared for time immemorial.

Blak in the Room opens on Wednesday 27th November with performances of the three plays. The season of works will be complemented by other activities for artists and audiences. More details coming soon.

FEATURED SHOWS

Gunawarra Re-creation

by Isobel Morphy-Walsh

Murrun has returned to the watering hole. The same one Aunty Aggie used to take her to. The sacred one. Present and past collide.

There she meets her old friend Gunawarra. The BLACK SWAN.

Gunawarra Re-creation is a contemporary creation work based on Dhung Wurrung (Taungurung) stories passed down.

This work looks at the continuation of creation and the stories of Blak women healing.

Content note: references rape, sexual assault, violence to body, forced removal of children and genocide

Director Rachael Maza

Producer Joel Te Teira

Set Designer Dann Barber

Lighting Designer Katie Sfetkidis

Sound Designer James Henry

Cast to be announced

A Wake – A Woke Mob

by Maurial Spearim

He's Black!!!

In a small community hall in the town of Brewarrina, the death of a beloved community radio presenter and patriarch - Deadly Dave - has his family in the depths of grief. His son can't face the loss of his hero, his daughter' is desperate to keep everything together and his wife doesn't know how she'll go on…

But has Deadly Dave really gone?

A story about our relationship to Death, Dreaming, Grieving and Family.

This Blak Comedy will have you laughing even after you're dead.

Content warning: drug use

Director Kamarra Bell-Wykes

Producer Joel Te Teira

Set Designer Dann Barber

Lighting Designer Katie Sfetkidis

Sound Designer James Henry

Cast to be announced

Emu in the Sun

by Phoebe Grainer

Emu in the Sun is a dance, a song, a story that is written in the sky. Etta is spiralling. Gripped by melancholy. She is glued to her bed; she hasn't moved for days. Her bleakness is interrupted when the universe comes knocking. All the things that feel too big to face come rushing into Etta's small bedroom.

“I heard a story once of a woman who turned into an Emu and ran into the sun…”

Emu in the Sun is a story about overcoming the darkness and reminding us of what we are really made of.

Content warning: depression and suicidal ideation

Director Amy Sole

Producer Joel Te Teira

Set Designer Dann Barber

Lighting Designer Katie Sfetkidis

Sound Designer James Henry

Cast to be announced

TICKETING INFORMATION

Dates 27 November - 7 December

Venue Southbank Theatre, The Lawler

Tickets On sale from Friday 23 August via mtc.com.au and ilbijerri.com.au

Price Full price $32. Bundle two plays and save 10%. See all three and save 20%. $16 Blaktix available for every performance

These productions contain references to rape, sexual assault, violence to body and forced removal of children, genocide, drug use, depression and suicidal ideation.

Image by Benny Clark 2024 with adapted elements from Gart-Gart Gurruk ba Waa, by Maurrupuk Art 2024.

