HELLO, ASTEROID! Comes to Club Voltaire Next Month

The year is 2094 and an asteroid is about to hit our planet. Most people would panic, cry, or perhaps hold their loved ones close ... but not Charlie. In the last hour of his life, Charlie sits alone on a stage talking to his audience of houseplants and his robo-aide, Allan.

Part comedy cabaret, part optimistic mental breakdown, Hello, Asteroid! comments on what it means to leave one’s life behind, promising to leave audiences asking, “What was my life after all, who knew a robot could be so sensitive, and what happens to my Flybuys points when I die?”

Hello, Asteroid! comes from the mind of multi-instrumental comedian Hamish Pickering. Hailing from Newcastle, NSW, Hamish studied a Bachelor of Arts (Musical Theatre) at WAAPA and a Diploma of Music Theatre at NIDA.

A promising young performer, writer and composer, he has spent his time since graduation completing creative residencies with theatre organisations across Melbourne, developing several new works for the stage.

Hello, Asteroid! achieved the coveted Julie Michael Musical Cabaret Award at WAAPA. The show went on to a season at Perth’s FRINGE WORLD 2022, receiving high critical praise for its refreshing originality, Hamish’s musical skills, and his sharp wit in both writing and audience work.

