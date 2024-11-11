DISNEY IN CONCERT Announced At Arts Centre Melbourne In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MM Creative Productions has announced that Disney in Concert will play at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne from Friday, 21 March through Sunday, 23 March 2025 for the very first time.

The concerts follow last year's sold-out run of Disney 100: The Concert at the Sydney Opera House.

Audiences will be treated to a spectacular musical event featuring timeless Disney songs performed live by over 100 musicians of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and MSO Chorus and a cast of musical theatre stars, under the baton of acclaimed conductor Jessica Gethin.

Presented in both Sydney and Melbourne by MM Creative Productions (Amy Manford & Genevieve McCarthy), the concert will feature timeless songs from Disney's rich legacy of animated films including Hercules, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, The Lion King and Mulan, as well as a special symphonic suite featuring excerpts from Cinderella, Pinocchio, Fantasia, Peter Pan and many more.

Joining the concert's artistic director and soprano Amy Manford on stage to perform these magical Disney moments are some of the world's brightest theatre stars - Christine Allado, Nick Afoa, Joshua Robson and Ruva Ngwenya.

Amy Manford is best known globally for her performance as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera both in Australia and London's West End. She has toured the world with classical crossover legend Andrea Bocelli and recently made her US debut at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Amy was recently awarded ‘Creative of the Year' at the 2023 Marie Claire Women of the Year Awards and has sung at iconic events including the 2021 AFL Grand Final and for King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Filipina-British Grammy nominated artist and actress Christine Allado is best known for her performance of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the West End Production of Hamilton, in which she was nominated for a WhatsOnStage award and IARA award, and for starring as Vanessa in the West End production of In The Heights. Christine also starred in the BBC's 60th anniversary production of West Side Story in the lead role of Maria, and performed as one of the Disney Legends at the Hollywood in Vienna symphonic gala concert celebrating Alan Menken's Disney Classics (pictured right. Pic credit: Sandra Tomek Productions).

Nick Afoa is a New Zealand-Samoan performer most recently seen by Australian audiences in Miss Saigon and Rent. His theatre debut was 11 years ago at Sydney's Capitol Theatre playing the role of Simba in The Lion King around Australia, before going on to play the role in London's West End for five years.

Multi-talented Australian performer and producer, Joshua Robson most recently starred in the lead role of The Phantom, in Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour – The Phantom of The Opera, receiving rave reviews for his compelling performance.

Currently starring as Tina Turner in the Australian tour of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Ruva Ngwenya needs almost no introduction as one of Australian musical theatre's most sought-after performers. Ruva has also performed in The Lion King, We Will Rock You, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ragtime and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Executive Producer Genevieve McCarthy said, “We can't wait to share this brand new, reimagined program with Melbourne audiences. Sydney, Brisbane and Perth experienced Disney 100: The Concert last year, and this time, Melbourne won't miss out on the magic! Disney in Concert: Live at Arts Centre Melbourne will have over 100 artists and musicians on stage bringing to life the songs we all know and adore; it's certainly going to be an emotional concert for Disney lovers.”

Expected to sell out quickly, fans should not delay in booking tickets to see Disney in Concert: Live at Arts Centre Melbourne as it fills the concert venue with a symphonic celebration of beloved classics allowing guests to enjoy a nostalgic night out on the town with friends or family.

Presentation Licensed by Disney Concerts ©Disney

TICKET INFORMATION:

Monday, 18 November 2024: subscribers to MM Creative Productions and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will receive a presale link. Fans are encouraged to sign up beforehand to gain access to the pre-sales.

From Wednesday 20 November 2024: tickets for Disney in Concert: Live at Arts Centre Melbourne available at Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Arts Centre Melbourne.

