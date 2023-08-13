Comedian Andrew Shultz to Tour Australia in November

Welcome to The Life Tour. A never-before-seen journey through the complicated mind of Schulz, as he explores the realms of current events, politics, and the beautiful chaos of creating life.

Join Schulz as he takes you on a comedic exploration of existence in all its messy glory. With The Life Tour, you're in for an evening of irreverent humour and astute insights that only Schulz can deliver. Get ready to laugh, think, and maybe even shed a tear – because that's LIFE.

Andrew is returning to Australia for a national tour which will include a performance at the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival in November.

New York native and internationally touring stand-up comic and podcaster, Andrew Schulz is known for his hilarious and unfiltered comedy. Schulz capped off his last North American tour, Infamous, by selling out the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall twice in one night. In addition to the 150,000+ fans who came out to the tour, Schulz's stand up and podcast content receives 12 million views across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok per week.

After rejecting creative notes on his recent special by the streamer, Schulz purchased the project back himself and distributed it through his own website and subsequently put it up on YouTube. 16 million views later, it is the most viewed comedy special on YouTube.

Andrew's strategy of releasing his specials on YouTube and clips of his stand-up across social media platforms has become the new standard for comedians around the world.

Andrew also wrapped up a wild 2020 creating and starring in Netflix's Schulz Saves America, taking on the year's most divisive topics in a fearlessly raw and irreverent four-part special. The special was inspired by his weekly Turn Your Phone rants, which exploded during the pandemic.

In the podcast sphere, Schulz's wildly popular show, Flagrant, is viewed by 2 million devout fans per week. He also co-hosts Brilliant Idiots with legendary radio & television personality, Charlamagne tha God.

Recent projects with Schulz as an actor include the remake of the classic streetball comedy White Men Can't Jump, which has him sharing the screen with Jack Harlow. He also appeared in Netflix's romantic comedy You People, toplined by Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Schulz will soon be seen alongside Snoop Dogg in the MGM football comedy, Underdoggs, as well as a drama titled, The Thicket, starring Peter Dinklage.

Nothing is off limits for Schulz, from culture to race to politics. His audiences are some of the most diverse among any working comedian, with fans vying to sit in the front rows of his shows to experience his merciless and masterful crowd work. There's only one rule at his shows—everyone gets these jokes.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

PERTH | RIVERSIDE THEATRE | MONDAY 13 NOVEMBER

ADELAIDE | AEC THEATRE | WEDNESDAY 15 NOVEMBER

MELBOURNE | John Cain ARENA | THURSDAY 16 NOVEMBER

SYDNEY | AWARE SUPER THEATRE – JFL SYDNEY | SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER

BRISBANE | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE | SUNDAY 19 NOVEMBER

Tickets go on sale Monday, 14 August 9am and are available at Click Here.