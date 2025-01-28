China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus Makes Australian Debut This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus, one of China's most celebrated choral ensembles, will make its Australian debut in March 2025 with its extraordinary production of the Yellow River Cantata.

This monumental masterpiece headlines a program that includes both traditional Chinese works and European classics, bringing over 70 vocalists to Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney. Under the theme "Peace and Remembrance," this landmark tour marks the first time Australian audiences will experience this iconic work performed by one of China's premier choral ensembles.

This historic tour represents a significant milestone in cultural exchange between China and Australia," says tour presenter RM Events. "The China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus is renowned for its artistic excellence and emotional depth. By bringing its remarkable interpretation of works like the Yellow River Cantata alongside Western masterpieces to Australian audiences, we're creating a unique opportunity for cultural dialogue through the universal language of music."

Must-See Performances

Melbourne: Wednesday 5 March, Hamer Hall

Adelaide: Friday 7 March, Adelaide Town Hall

Sydney: Monday 10 March, Sydney Opera House

Featuring special guest conductor Guy Noble with local symphony orchestra

Program Highlights

The tour's carefully curated program bridges Eastern and Western musical traditions:

First Half: A fusion of traditional Chinese folk songs, including The Jasmine Flower and The Ussuri Boat Song, alongside selections from Carmina Burana

Second Half: The monumental Yellow River Cantata, a masterpiece reflecting courage and resilience

About Yellow River Cantata

Composed in 1939 by Xian Xinghai during World War II, this eight-movement masterwork combines dramatic recitations with stirring melodies. From its dynamic opening with "The Song of the Yellow River Boatmen" to its powerful finale "Roar, Yellow River," the cantata stands as one of China's most beloved musical works.

About the Ensemble

Founded in the 1950s, the China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus has earned international acclaim performing worldwide and collaborating with conductors such as Antonio Pappano. Under Permanent Conductor Wang Linlin, the chorus continues to inspire with exceptional artistry and emotional depth.

Tickets are available through venue websites:

Melbourne - Hamer Hall

Date: Wednesday, 5 March 2025

Tickets: VIP $179/ A $149/ B $129/ C $99/ D $69

Bookings: www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2025/classical-music/china-national-symphony-orchestra-chorus

Adelaide - Adelaide Town Hall

Date: Friday, 7 March 2025

Tickets: VIP $149/ A $129/ B $109/ C $89/ D $69

Bookings: premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=CHINASYM25&v=BAB

Sydney - Sydney Opera House

Date: Monday, 10 March 2025

Tickets: VIP $189/ A $159/ B $129/ C $99/ D $69

Bookings: www.sydneyoperahouse.com/classical-music/china-national-symphony-orchestra-chorus

