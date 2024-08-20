Carol Whitfield Brings Her Hit Amy Winehouse Show to the MC Showroom For Melbourne Fringe 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What made Winehouse great? Here’s your chance to experience Winehouse’s music like never before in Beyond The Beehive: Amy Winehouse’s Musical Mastery. Presented and performed by Carol Whitfield for Melbourne Fringe Festival 2024 this is the audience’s chance to see behind the music of Amy and into her world.



Ask most people what they know about Amy Winehouse, and they'll mention her addictions, over-the-top beehive and eyeliner and tragic death. But beyond the tabloid coverage, Winehouse was a masterful musician who set the musical world alight. Grammy-winning Winehouse drew on the rich history of jazz, gospel, soul, Motown, 60s girl groups and hip-hop. Carol expertly weaves the fascinating story of her music around a collection of hits and rarities.

Carol Whitfield, backed by her 4-piece band presents a show that impressive with quotes, anecdotes, laughter and a tear jerker finish. This is a show that has audiences dancing in the aisles and singing along to all the songs they know and love. Winehouse lovers are left pining for a talent gone too soon.

Written and performed by Carol Whitfield the show features Musical Direction from Ryland Sack and will be presented at the MC Showroom from October 15 to 19 with tickets starting at $28.

