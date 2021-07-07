BWW Review: MAGIC MIKE LIVE at The Arcadia, Birrarung Marr

After opening to glowing reviews in Sydney, Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live has arrived in Melbourne to mesmerize admires of the male physique in the world's largest spiegeltent, The Arcadia. While this 90-minute male review has a R18+ rating and definitely seduces and titillates, it also empowers women, and features fantastic dancing, burlesque, aerial and circus performances, giving ticket holders a great 'bang' for their buck.



Okay so yes, while I admit I did attend Magic Mike Live to see my first male strip show, this show is so much more. Roughly based around the hit movie franchise, Magic Mike Live utilises much of the film's creative talent, with Channing Tatum conceiving, directing and writing Magic Mike Live, along with Reid Carolin, (writer and producer of the two films), and co-direction and choreography by Alison Faulk, with her partners Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick ( all choreographers of the films).



The fact that Magic Mike Live's creative team comprises so much of the film franchise's creative strength, and in addition features aerial choreography and design by Dreya Weber, (who since 2004 has trained and choreographed Pink's aerial numbers and recently designed and choreographed the aerials for Cher's most recent Las Vegas run Classic Cher), ensures that Magic Mike Live is a world class entertainment experience.



When you arrive at The Arcadia for your night of naughty fun, the first thing that will make your jaw drop is the venue itself! Rik Klessens' two level spiegeltent is just stunning and feels like a mixture of a burlesque club and a rustic Cirque du Soleil venue thanks to Rob Bissinger and Anita La Scala's sultry scenic design, and Rachel O'Toole's plush production design. Specifically designed for Magic Mike Live to tour Australia, this two level spiegeltent features six different types of seating, a three-story bar, grand staircase and a ground-breaking new super-grid system, which allows Magic Mike Live to have all the wow factor of a full-scale musical.



Complemented by a 5000 square foot indoor-outdoor lobby with a glass facade, two distinct walk-up bars, and an art gallery of Channing Tatum's wet plate photography, The Arcadia is certainly a venue to enjoy a cocktail or two before the show.



With all the different seating options The Arcadia offers, the great thing about Magic Mike Live is that you can get as close to the action as you feel comfortable. Couches and cabaret tables scattered around the stage allow you to get right next to the action, where, if you are lucky, a half-naked man may literally descend from the heavens in front of you. If you are not feeling as 'ballsy' you can also watch from a safer distance on the balcony. Either way one of Magic Mike Live's hunky male dancers is still likely to come and say "Hello".



Apart from of course being gorgeous, boy can these boys dance, and in case of The X Factor - Australia's Joshua Williams, sing as well! Magic Mike Live is full of unexpected, temperature-raising acts that comprise an exciting array of acrobatic, aerial, and musical surprises. This Show really must be seen to be believed!



Magic Mike Live is playing at The Arcadia, Birrarung Marr in Melbourne until September, before touring to Brisbane and Perth. To book ticket visit magicmikelive.com.au