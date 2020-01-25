Arts Centre Melbourne's CEO Awarded A Member Of The Order Of Australia

The CEO of Arts Centre Melbourne, Claire Spencer AM has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to the field of performing arts in the 2020 Australia Day honours list.

Claire said, "When I arrived in Australia 21 years ago this week, I could never have imagined this honour. I am truly humbled by it. I have never been more honoured to have first become an Australian Citizen (2004) and then second to serve the Australian performing arts industry and community."

"I thank the Governor General for this honour. I also acknowledge that all of my opportunities for services to the performing arts and the community have happened on the lands of the Eora and Kulin Nations and I pay my respect to elders past and present."

Claire's performing arts career included leadership roles at Sydney Opera House before taking up the role of CEO at Arts Centre Melbourne in 2014. Claire took Arts Centre Melbourne and its team on a journey of transformation which saw ACM achieve financial stability and its contribution grow significantly to the vibrant, cultural and artistic life in Victoria, Australia and overseas.

Claire continues, "Many share this award. Primarily the extraordinary team at Arts Centre Melbourne and my family. As do the people and organisations that have collaborated to realise the productions on our stages, mental health and wellbeing within the industry and opportunity afforded so thousands of Victorian children experience live performance - examples of initiatives that have been created during my time at Arts Centre Melbourne."

Reflecting on public service and its positive impact Claire said, "Many of our community are facing, fighting or recovering from bushfires across our states. It is a time to reflect on public and community service and to challenge ourselves in the response effort."





