A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Raise Money For SecondBite For Return Melbourne Season

Five time Tony Award® winner and West End hit A Christmas Carol has announced its partnership with SecondBite, dedicating its 2024 season to raising essential funds for the charity’s food relief program. The partnership aims to provide fresh, nutritious food to people experiencing food insecurity this Christmas.

A Christmas Carol returns to Melbourne for a third triumphant season, in what has become Melbourne’s newest Christmas tradition. The production previews at the Comedy Theatre from 22 November, with Erik Thomson – one of Australia’s most loved stars across film, television and theatre – in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

SecondBite has been helping communities in need for 19 years, rescuing surplus, quality food and redistributing it to community and charity organisations that provide meals to people facing food insecurity. The charity will be the recipient of bucket collections and online donations at the end of every performance throughout the show’s run.

Australian producers, GWB Entertainment said: “Live theatre is a shared experienced and a unique exchange between the performing company and the audience. To celebrate this experience and the spirit of Christmas, audiences at every performance of A Christmas Carol will be encouraged to contribute what they can to assist SecondBite in doing the incredible work that they do. Every dollar donated provides the equivalent of up to five meals for people in need.”

Simone Carson, co-founder of SecondBite, said the partnership with A Christmas Carol is an exciting opportunity to raise awareness about food insecurity during the holiday season. "We are incredibly proud to partner with A Christmas Carol for the 2024 season. Christmas is a time of giving, and we’re thrilled to work alongside such an iconic Melbourne production to help provide fresh, nutritious food to those who need it most," said Carson.

"The generosity of the public and the theatrical community will make a tangible difference for many individuals and families who are experiencing food insecurity this Christmas. This collaboration shows that the magic of theatre can go beyond entertainment and support people in our communities who are doing it tough."

The Old Vic’s West End smash hit production was conceived and directed by Matthew Warchus (director of Matilda the Musical) and playwright Jack Thorne (co-writer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and the Australian production stars Erik Thomson as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside an exceptional cast of sixteen performers including Tim Wright and Alison Whyte.

The Australian production of A Christmas Carol has raised over $500,000 for food poverty and deprivation-focused charities over the past two years.

