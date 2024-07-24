A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Melbourne For The Festive Season In 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The blockbuster production A Christmas Carol returns to Melbourne for a third triumphant season, in what has become Melbourne's newest Christmas tradition.

Winner of five Tony Awards, the smash-hit Old Vic production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic is conceived and directed by Matthew Warchus (Matilda the Musical) and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), audiences are welcomed into an immersive experience, brimming with music and merriment.

Make this your Christmas future.

Australian producer Torben Brookman for GWB Entertainment said: “We are thrilled that the multi-award winning A Christmas Carol will be returning to Melbourne for a third year this Christmas season, and we look forward to sharing our exciting cast for 2024 very soon.

“The production is an incredible celebration of community, family and connectedness and we are delighted that Melbourne audiences of all ages have embraced the tradition of attending A Christmas Carol To welcome the Christmas season and connect with their loved ones.”

Filling the Comedy Theatre to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment, there's no better way for families to get into the holiday spirit than immersing themselves in this classic story of greed, love and redemption.

After premiering at London's The Old Vic in 2017, A Christmas Carol has become a much-loved festive staple over the past seven seasons. The role of Scrooge has been performed by a raft of celebrated actors including Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Stephen Mangan (The Split), Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks), Paterson Joseph (Vigil), Owen Teale (Games of Thrones, Line of Duty) and Christopher Eccleston (Accused, The Leftovers).

With scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker and movement by Lizzi Gee, A Christmas Carol is a festive delight.

A Christmas Carol will play for a strictly limited festive season at the Comedy Theatre from 22 November 2024, with tickets on sale on Friday 26 July at 10am at christmascarolaustralia.com.au.

An Old Vic Production

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A version by Jack Thorne

Conceived and Directed by Matthew Warchus

Presented by GWB Entertainment

At the Comedy Theatre from 22 November

