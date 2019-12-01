2019 ARIA Hall Of Fame Inductees Human Nature Welcomed Into The Australian Music Vault In A Newly Dedicated Display

It has been one almighty year for ARIA Hall of Fame inductees Human Nature and to top it all off, there is now a dedicated display in a new section of the Australian Music Vault celebrating their 30-year legacy.

This new ARIA Hall of Fame display touches on the story of Human Nature from the fan's perspective with material from Toby Allen's personal archive including fan mail from 2001 - 2002, an early publicity shot of when they were The 4 Trax, a signed poster, photographs, and of course their performance costumes worn during their Imperial Palace residency in Las Vegas.

From their humble beginnings in Western Sydney as The 4 Trax to 10 years as one of the top billing headliners in Las Vegas, Toby Allen, Phil Burton and brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney were just four high school mates who shared a deep love of music.

In May, Arts Centre Melbourne Chief Executive Claire Spencer welcomed Human Nature into the Australian Music Vault for the first time in the Two Way Traffic display, and celebrated one million visitors having entered the space since opening its doors to the public.

"That was a really special day for us here at Arts Centre Melbourne. Human Nature are Australia's favourite boy band but their generosity, kind-heartedness and incredible legacy is a testament to their hard work and passion. We are so proud to have them in the Australian Music Vault ARIA Hall of Fame display," says Spencer.

As the first boy band to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, Human Nature says they are incredibly humbled by this honour in what is their 30th anniversary as a band, and 30 years to the day since their very first performance.

"All we have ever wanted to do for a career is to entertain people, and to have had the fans continually support us over the years both in our home of Australia and overseas, is really something we never dreamed of," says Human Nature.

ARIA Chief Executive Dan Rosen says he is thrilled to have Human Nature enter the ARIA Hall of Fame as their 30-year career "is a truly unique Australian success story. From teenage friends, to multi-platinum stars, to keepers of the Motown flame, they have won over audiences all around the world. I congratulate them on their incredible career."

The Australian Music Vault is a key initiative of the Victorian Government's Music Works strategy, in support and collaboration with the music industry. It has been developed by Arts Centre Melbourne in consultation with the music industry and is a celebration of the Australian contemporary music story - past, present and future. It's a place to explore your love of music, revisit some of the big music moments of your life and discover the exciting new stories of today's Australian music scene.

An expanded and permanent Australian Music Vault is planned for a new Arts Centre Melbourne campus and creative hub at 1 City Road, a key new cultural, industry and tourism offer featured as part of the Victorian Government's vision for the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You