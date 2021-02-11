ZACH Theatre Presents SONGS UNDER THE STARS Spring 2021

ZACH Theatre has announced a return to live performance with "Songs Under the Stars" Spring Concert Series for 2021 running March 18 through May 9, 2021. The weekly socially distanced outdoor concerts will feature five concerts over eight weekends running Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets on sale today at noon.

Employing the same health and safety guidelines as the Fall and Holiday concerts, ZACH Theatre is ready to welcome patrons back on campus. Although socially distanced pod seating looks different than a traditional show at ZACH, the "Songs Under the Stars" concert series brings the joy of live performance back to the People's Plaza with esteemed performers and an outdoor bar all under the stars while surrounded by the Austin skyline.

Opening the series for the first two weeks, Laura Benedict Scott, Sidney Scott, and Leslie McDonel will celebrate the female icons of country with "Legendary Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry." ZACH's dynamic trio sings selections from illustrious names who have made an imprint on the Opry including Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, and more.

The third and fourth weekends of "Songs Under the Stars" brings gospel to the Plaza with "Down by the Riverside" featuring former cast members of ZACH's crowd pleasing hit production of Crowns. Former cast members Roderick Sanford, Janis Stinson, and Judy R. Arnold will be joined by ZACH newcomer and Lucille Lortel Award winner Tiffany Mann as they bring down the Plaza with gospel favorites made famous by Aretha Franklin, Mahalia Jackson, Shirley Ceasar, Sam Cooke, and others.

Austin soul songstress Tameca Jones and Broadway's Tony-nominated queen of rock and blues Mary Bridget Davies will come together for the fifth week in the series with a one week only powerhouse concert "Tameca Jones and Mary Bridget Davies in Concert." This explosive evening will showcase hits from Janis Joplin, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and many more.

Weeks six and seven will bring the enchantment of Disney to the Plaza for the fourth offering in the series, "Disney Through the Decades" where Kenny Williams, Roderick Sanford, Leslie McDonel, Zack Zaromatidis, and Francene Bayola will honor Disney classics though today in a reimagined concert.

San Antonio natives and mariachi greats, Mariachi Melodias De Mexico will close out the "Songs Under the Stars" spring series with a one week only concert performance to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day.

"SONGS UNDER THE STARS" | 2021 SPRING CONCERT SERIES:

WEEK 1 & 2: Legendary Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry

Performances by Laura Benedict, Sidney Scott, and Leslie McDonel

Produced by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

Week 1: March 18-21 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Week 2: March 25-28 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

WEEK 3 & 4: Down by the Riverside

Performances by Roderick Sanford, Janis Stinson, Judy R. Arnold, and Tiffany Mann

Produced by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

Week 3: April 1-4 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Week 4: April 8-11 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

WEEK 5: Tameca Jones and Mary Bridget Davis in Concert

Performances by Tameca Jones and Mary Bridget Davis

Produced by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

April 15-18 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

WEEK 6 & 7: Disney Through the Decades

Performances by Kenny Williams, Roderick Sanford, Leslie McDonel, Zack Zaromatidis, and Francene Bayola

Produced by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

Week 6: April 22-25 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Week 7: April 29-May 2 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

WEEK 8: Mariachi Melodias De Mexico

Performances by Mariachi Melodias De Mexico

Produced by Dave Steakley

The People's Plaza at ZACH

May 6-9 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Run Time for Series: All performances will run approximately one hour with no intermission.

Full information on the 2021 Spring Concert Series can be found HERE.

SEATING OPTIONS:

All seating will be assigned with the option of a Pod or Cabana.

Social-distanced seating pods are available for two, three, four or six people on the Plaza. Pods are available either with chairs provided or bring your own chair. (Patrons should check which option they have selected when booking their pod.)

Premium Cabana seating (chairs provided), private tent seats six and includes the option to pre-order drinks.

TICKETING OPTIONS:

Advanced sales only, online at zachtheatre.org or by phone at 512-476-0594. NO walk-ups.

Tickets on sale February 11 at noon.

For concert series subscribers can redeem a pod of their choosing using existing credits for the 2020-2021 Season.

Tickets start at $75 for a 2-person pod and are available for purchase at zachtheatre.org/songsunderthestars.

SAFETY PROTOCOL:

Sanitation after each performance using a combination of wipes, disinfecting sprays and electrostatic sprayers.

Masks required unless seated and will also be available on-site. ZACH strongly encourages wearing a mask at all times.

Designated admission times.

Modified seating in Pods to create at least 6-foot distance between each group.

Hand Sanitizer locations throughout the campus including entry and exit.

Social distancing markers at outdoor bar located on The People's Plaza in front of ZACH.

STREAMING OPTIONS:

Each concert in the series will be available the following week to stream online.

Ticket purchases will include a unique video link for patrons.

ZACH will continue to communicate clearly and directly about their plans and activities so they can continue to offer world class theater in the safest possible environment.

Find more information on safety, procedures, and updated cancellation notices at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.