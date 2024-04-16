Cast Set for LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at Zilker Theatre Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Zilker Theatre Productions has revealed the cast for Legally Blonde the Musical for the 65th year of its free, outdoor, summer musical production in partnership with the City of Austin. Nominated for seven Tony Awards, Legally Blonde the Musical plays the Beverly Sheffield Hillside Theatre in Zilker Park, Thursdays–Sundays, July 12–August 17, 2024 at 8:15 p.m.

Based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name, Legally Blonde the Musical features music and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe with a book by Heather Hach. Harvard’s fun beloved blonde takes the stage by pink storm in this fun, upbeat story of self-discovery.

The fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde the Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Legally Blonde the Musical stars Megan Hudson as Elle Woods; Will Mallick as Emmett Forrest; Ashtyn Kahn as Paulette; Scott Shipman as Professor Callahan; Shane Scandurra as Warner Huntington III; Sara Teeter as Vivienne Kensington; Kylie Brunngraber as Brooke Wyndam; Keyshaan Castle as Kyle/Ensemble; Araya Feeney as Serena; Cara Bernstein as Margot; Kaitlyn Kenney as Pilar; and Myk Garcia as u/s Elle Woods/Ensemble.

The ensemble includes Bella Birdsley, Aidan Burgoon, Ryan Crosby, Andrew De La Garza, Kate Evetts, Joey Gallegos, Matthew Graves, Thomas Kennebeck, Abby Littrell, Aleshia McClinton, Megan Moss, Samantha Orland, Hadley Rebtoy, Zaid Ricarte, and Nathan Tran.



“Thanks to a remarkable collaboration with the City of Austin, Zilker Theatre Productions (ZTP) is proud to present our 65th summer musical, Legally Blonde, at the Zilker Hillside Theater,” said Executive Director David Ponton. “Through this close partnership, we've ensured the show will go on as planned, even amidst the ongoing restoration project at Barton Springs Bathhouse. Get ready for a summer filled with laughter, empowerment, and a whole lot of pink!”

The Zilker Summer Musical is offered at no charge to the public (donations gratefully accepted). Patrons are invited to bring blankets, picnics, and gather with friends and family to watch a high-quality production under the stars.

For more information, visit zilker.org.